Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot makes return from broken arm

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Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will play in Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers, returning to the lineup 2½ weeks after suffering a broken arm.

The Senators announced that Chabot was ready to play as they chase a second straight playoff berth. Ottawa entered Thursday in the second wild-card spot in the East, two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets with three more teams another point back.

Chabot's arm was broken on a cross-check by New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller on March 23, and he underwent surgery March 26. The Senators initially said Chabot would be out at least a month and as long as two months.

But he will return after missing only eight games, with the Senators picking up three wins in their past four contests, all against teams that have clinched playoff spots.

Chabot, 29, has seven goals and 24 assists in 55 games this season, skating to a plus-6. His 22:34 in average ice time ranks second on the team to Jake Sanderson (24:50), who recently missed time with an upper-body injury before returning Saturday.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski was used in this report.