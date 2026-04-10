NHL playoff watch: Where the races stand on zero-game Friday

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The NHL calendar takes a break on Friday, with zero games on the schedule. But, there were 14 games Thursday and another 15 on Saturday, so let's get you caught up:

In the Atlantic Division, the Buffalo Sabres are back on top, with 106 points and 41 regulation wins through 80 games; they are trailed by the Montreal Canadiens (104 points, 33 RW through 79 games) and Tampa Bay Lightning (102 points, 39 RW through 79 games). All of those RW give the Sabres a leg up on the other two clubs should they be tied in points at season's end. The division winner will play one of the wild cards (at this point, it would be the Boston Bruins), while the teams in second and third would face one another.

Speaking of the Bruins, they hold the first wild-card spot, and are on the edge of clinching a playoff berth Saturday, with 96 points and 31 RW through 79 games. The Ottawa Senators are pulling away from the pack as the second wild card, with another win Thursday giving them 94 points and 36 RW through 79 games, and can also clinch on Saturday.

Over in the Metro Division, the Carolina Hurricanes have clinched the No. 1 seed, and are two points up on the Sabres in the race to clinch the East's No. 1 overall seed; if they do, they'll face off against the second wild card, the Senators. Beyond the Canes, the Pittsburgh Penguins received their ticket to the tourney with a win Thursday, and now wait to see who joins them as the No. 3 seed. Right now, that team is the Philadelphia Flyers, with 92 points and 25 RW through 79 games. The Flyers are one point up on the New York Islanders, two up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and three up on the Washington Capitals. Unfortunately for Philly, they would lose a regulation wins tiebreak to any of those teams, so getting some additional Ws is crucial.

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Out West, the Colorado Avalanche have clinched the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team; they sit at 114 points and 46 RW through 78 games, and can reach a max of 122 points if they win out. They'll have home-ice advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds behind them in the Central have also been locked in; the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will square off in that first-round series, though the higher seed has yet to be determined. Heading into Saturday, Dallas holds a 106-102 edge in standings points.

Welcome the Utah Mammoth to the postseason for the first time in franchise history! They became the fourth Central clincher on Thursday night, with 90 points and 32 RW through 78 games. Their likely first-round matchup will be against the Pacific Division champ.

Speaking of which, the Edmonton Oilers are clinging to a narrow lead in that spot, with 90 points and 31 RW through 79 games. They are just ahead of the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights, who have 89 points and 28 RW through 79 games, and are undefeated in regulation since firing Bruce Cassidy and hiring John Tortorella. The Anaheim Ducks are a tiebreaker behind Vegas, with 89 points and 25 RW through 79 games. These teams have been flip-flopping down the stretch, and each has a chance to earn the top spot; the other two will face off in Round 1.

And then comes the second wild-card position, which may take until the final day of the season to sort out. Right now, it's the Los Angeles Kings, with 85 points and 20 RW through 78 games. Given that low number of regulation wins, the Kings will lose a tiebreak to any of the other wild-card contenders:

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The Nashville Predators have 84 points and 27 RW through 79 games

The Winnipeg Jets have 82 points and 28 RW through 78 games

The San Jose Sharks have 81 points and 25 RW through 78 games

While a number of teams (and positions) are now locked in, much remains to be determined on Saturday and beyond.

Every team has four or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Montreal Canadiens vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Los Angeles Kings

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Edmonton Oilers vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. P3 Anaheim Ducks

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

None!

Last night's scoreboard

New York Islanders 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Buffalo Sabres 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Montreal Canadiens 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Ottawa Senators 5, Florida Panthers 1

Detroit Red Wings 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Winnipeg Jets 5, St. Louis Blues 2

Carolina Hurricanes 7, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Dallas Stars 5, Minnesota Wild 4

Colorado Avalanche 3, Calgary Flames 1

Utah Mammoth 4, Nashville Predators 1

Anaheim Ducks 6, San Jose Sharks 1

Seattle Kraken 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 4, Vancouver Canucks 1

Expanded standings

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot; a "y" means that they have clinched the division; a "z" indicates that they have clinched the best record in the conference; a "p" means they have clinched the top overall seed. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.

Atlantic Division

Enhanced standings: Atlantic Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number x - Sabres 80 106 41 A1 2 @ CHI (Mon) 100.0 109 110 N/A IN x - Canadiens 79 104 33 A2 3 vs. CBJ (Sat) 100.0 108 110 N/A IN x - Lightning 79 102 39 A3 3 @ BOS (Sat) 100.0 106 108 N/A IN Bruins 79 96 31 WC1 3 vs. TB (Sat) 98.7 100 102 N/A 1 Senators 79 94 36 WC2 3 @ NYI (Sat) 92.6 98 100 N/A 3 Red Wings 79 91 30 N/A 3 vs. NJ (Sat) 2.8 94 97 3 N/A e - Panthers 79 78 29 N/A 3 @ TOR (Sat) 0.0 81 84 OUT N/A e - Maple Leafs 79 78 23 N/A 3 vs. FLA (Sat) 0.0 81 84 OUT N/A

play 0:41 Cole Caufield nets goal for Canadiens Cole Caufield scores goal vs. Lightning

Metro Division

Enhanced standings: Metropolitan Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number y - Hurricanes 79 108 37 M1 3 @ UTA (Sat) 100.0 112 114 N/A IN x - Penguins 79 98 34 M2 3 vs. WSH (Sat) 99.9 102 104 N/A IN Flyers 79 92 25 M3 3 @ WPG (Sat) 58.7 95 98 N/A 6 Islanders 79 91 29 N/A 3 vs. OTT (Sat) 11.5 94 97 6 N/A Blue Jackets 79 90 27 N/A 3 @ MTL (Sat) 33.1 93 96 5 N/A Capitals 79 89 34 N/A 3 @ PIT (Sat) 2.7 92 95 4 N/A e - Devils 79 83 28 N/A 3 @ DET (Sat) 0.0 86 89 OUT N/A e - Rangers 79 75 24 N/A 3 @ DAL (Sat) 0.0 78 81 OUT N/A

play 0:48 Calum Ritchie gives the Islanders a sizable advantage late Calum Ritchie is able to boost the Islanders lead with a power-play goal.

Central Division

Enhanced standings: Central Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number p - Avalanche 78 114 46 C1 4 vs. VGK (Sat) 100.0 120 122 N/A IN x - Stars 79 106 36 C2 3 vs. NYR (Sat) 100.0 110 112 N/A IN x - Wild 79 102 30 C3 3 @ NSH (Sat) 100.0 106 108 N/A IN x - Mammoth 78 90 32 WC1 4 vs. CAR (Sat) 100.0 95 98 N/A IN Predators 79 84 27 N/A 3 vs. MIN (Sat) 26.1 87 90 6 N/A Jets 78 82 28 N/A 4 vs. PHI (Sat) 1.4 86 90 6 N/A Blues 78 78 29 N/A 4 @ CHI (Sat) 0.3 82 86 2 N/A e - Blackhawks 79 70 21 N/A 3 vs. STL (Sat) 0.0 73 76 OUT N/A

play 0:49 Jason Robertson recaptures the lead for the Stars Jason Robertson recaptures the lead for the Stars

Pacific Division

Enhanced standings: Pacific Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number Oilers 79 90 31 P1 3 @ LA (Sat) 99.9 93 96 N/A 3 Golden Knights 79 89 28 P2 3 @ COL (Sat) 99.9 92 95 N/A 4 Ducks 79 89 25 P3 3 vs. VAN (Sun) 97.4 92 95 N/A 4 Kings 78 85 20 WC2 4 vs. EDM (Sat) 54.8 89 93 N/A 5 Sharks 78 81 25 N/A 4 vs. VAN (Sat) 20.2 85 89 5 N/A Kraken 78 77 25 N/A 4 vs. CGY (Sat) 0.0 81 85 1 N/A e - Flames 78 73 25 N/A 4 @ SEA (Sat) 0.0 77 81 OUT N/A e - Canucks 78 52 15 N/A 4 @ SJ (Sat) 0.0 55 60 OUT N/A

play 0:39 Berkly Catton's shootout goal seals win for Kraken Berkly Catton helps the Kraken stave off elimination with his winning goal in the shootout against the Golden Knights.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Draft lottery standings Team GP PTS RW Pick

traded? 1. Canucks 78 52 15 2. Blackhawks 79 70 21 3. Flames 78 73 25 4. Rangers 79 75 24 5. Kraken 78 77 25 6. Maple Leafs* 79 78 23 x 7. Panthers 79 78 29 8. Blues 78 78 29 9. Sharks 78 81 25 10. Jets 78 82 28 11. Devils 79 83 28 12. Predators 79 84 27 13. Capitals 79 89 34 14. Blue Jackets 79 90 28 15. Islanders 79 91 29 16. Red Wings 79 91 30

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.