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          NHL playoff watch: Where the races stand on zero-game Friday

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          Dylan Larkin nets a hat trick for the Red Wings (1:45)

          Dylan Larkin completes the hat trick to bury the Flyers. (1:45)

          • ESPN staffApr 10, 2026, 11:00 AM

          The NHL calendar takes a break on Friday, with zero games on the schedule. But, there were 14 games Thursday and another 15 on Saturday, so let's get you caught up:

          In the Atlantic Division, the Buffalo Sabres are back on top, with 106 points and 41 regulation wins through 80 games; they are trailed by the Montreal Canadiens (104 points, 33 RW through 79 games) and Tampa Bay Lightning (102 points, 39 RW through 79 games). All of those RW give the Sabres a leg up on the other two clubs should they be tied in points at season's end. The division winner will play one of the wild cards (at this point, it would be the Boston Bruins), while the teams in second and third would face one another.

          Speaking of the Bruins, they hold the first wild-card spot, and are on the edge of clinching a playoff berth Saturday, with 96 points and 31 RW through 79 games. The Ottawa Senators are pulling away from the pack as the second wild card, with another win Thursday giving them 94 points and 36 RW through 79 games, and can also clinch on Saturday.

          Over in the Metro Division, the Carolina Hurricanes have clinched the No. 1 seed, and are two points up on the Sabres in the race to clinch the East's No. 1 overall seed; if they do, they'll face off against the second wild card, the Senators. Beyond the Canes, the Pittsburgh Penguins received their ticket to the tourney with a win Thursday, and now wait to see who joins them as the No. 3 seed. Right now, that team is the Philadelphia Flyers, with 92 points and 25 RW through 79 games. The Flyers are one point up on the New York Islanders, two up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and three up on the Washington Capitals. Unfortunately for Philly, they would lose a regulation wins tiebreak to any of those teams, so getting some additional Ws is crucial.

          Out West, the Colorado Avalanche have clinched the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team; they sit at 114 points and 46 RW through 78 games, and can reach a max of 122 points if they win out. They'll have home-ice advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds behind them in the Central have also been locked in; the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will square off in that first-round series, though the higher seed has yet to be determined. Heading into Saturday, Dallas holds a 106-102 edge in standings points.

          Welcome the Utah Mammoth to the postseason for the first time in franchise history! They became the fourth Central clincher on Thursday night, with 90 points and 32 RW through 78 games. Their likely first-round matchup will be against the Pacific Division champ.

          Speaking of which, the Edmonton Oilers are clinging to a narrow lead in that spot, with 90 points and 31 RW through 79 games. They are just ahead of the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights, who have 89 points and 28 RW through 79 games, and are undefeated in regulation since firing Bruce Cassidy and hiring John Tortorella. The Anaheim Ducks are a tiebreaker behind Vegas, with 89 points and 25 RW through 79 games. These teams have been flip-flopping down the stretch, and each has a chance to earn the top spot; the other two will face off in Round 1.

          And then comes the second wild-card position, which may take until the final day of the season to sort out. Right now, it's the Los Angeles Kings, with 85 points and 20 RW through 78 games. Given that low number of regulation wins, the Kings will lose a tiebreak to any of the other wild-card contenders:

          While a number of teams (and positions) are now locked in, much remains to be determined on Saturday and beyond.

          Every team has four or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Montreal Canadiens vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Los Angeles Kings
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Edmonton Oilers vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. P3 Anaheim Ducks

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          None!

          Last night's scoreboard

          New York Islanders 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
          Buffalo Sabres 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
          Montreal Canadiens 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
          Ottawa Senators 5, Florida Panthers 1
          Detroit Red Wings 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, New Jersey Devils 2
          Winnipeg Jets 5, St. Louis Blues 2
          Carolina Hurricanes 7, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          Dallas Stars 5, Minnesota Wild 4
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Calgary Flames 1
          Utah Mammoth 4, Nashville Predators 1
          Anaheim Ducks 6, San Jose Sharks 1
          Seattle Kraken 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Vancouver Canucks 1

          Expanded standings

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot; a "y" means that they have clinched the division; a "z" indicates that they have clinched the best record in the conference; a "p" means they have clinched the top overall seed. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.

          Atlantic Division

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          0:41
          Cole Caufield nets goal for Canadiens

          Cole Caufield scores goal vs. Lightning

          Metro Division

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          0:48
          Calum Ritchie gives the Islanders a sizable advantage late

          Calum Ritchie is able to boost the Islanders lead with a power-play goal.

          Central Division

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          0:49
          Jason Robertson recaptures the lead for the Stars

          Jason Robertson recaptures the lead for the Stars

          Pacific Division

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          0:39
          Berkly Catton's shootout goal seals win for Kraken

          Berkly Catton helps the Kraken stave off elimination with his winning goal in the shootout against the Golden Knights.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.