Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield sidelined by lower-body injury

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CHICAGO -- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield has been ruled out for Thursday night's game at Chicago because of a lower-body injury.

Chatfield took just two shifts in the third period of Tuesday night's 6-5 overtime victory over Boston. He has two goals and a career-high 15 assists in 71 games this season.

"You're always concerned when guys are missing," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I hope it's not anything that's going to drag on, but put it this way, he's not 100% so he's not playing."

The Hurricanes clinched the Metropolitan Division title with their win against the Bruins. They were on top of the Eastern Conference going into Thursday's action, two points ahead of the Buffalo Sabres.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forwards Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov also were scratched for the matchup with the Blackhawks. The reasons for their absences were undisclosed.

The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault and forwards Skyler Brind'Amour, Bradly Nadeau and Josiah Slavin from their American Hockey League affiliate on Wednesday.

Skyler Brind'Amour, who is the coach's son, scored a goal in two games with the Hurricanes last April. Slavin, who is the younger brother of Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, had an assist in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 season in his only previous NHL action.