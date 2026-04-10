Islanders' Matthew Schaefer ties rookie defenseman goals record

Matthew Schaefer lights the lamp for New York for a 3-2 lead. (0:45)

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NEW YORK -- Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders tied the NHL record for the most goals by a rookie defenseman, scoring his 23rd of the season Thursday night to match Hall of Famer Brian Leetch's mark.

Schaefer's record-tying goal came at 9:39 of the second period and gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Schaefer beat goaltender Artur Akhtyamov through the legs following a pass from Tony DeAngelo.

The Islanders went on to win 5-3.

Schaefer, 18, continues to deliver one of the most remarkable rookie seasons by a player at his position in league history. He ranks second on the Islanders with 59 points, showcasing elite offensive ability from the blue line.

The goal was his first since March 21 against the Montreal Canadiens, ending a brief drought while adding another milestone to his growing résumé.

Schaefer's 23 goals are the most by an Islanders rookie since Anders Lee scored 25 in 2014-15, according to ESPN Research.

Selected first in the draft last year, Schaefer entered the league following an injury-shortened junior season but quickly made an impact. He became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a point in his debut and has since set multiple age-based records.

He's now one away from passing Leetch, who scored 23 goals for the Rangers in 1988-89 and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. Schaefer is the front-runner for the same honor.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.