Defenseman Roman Josi late scratch because of upper-body injury

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SALT LAKE CITY -- Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi was a late scratch before Thursday night's game at Utah due to an upper-body injury.

Josi participated in warmups but was unable to go. The Predators' captain has one goal and five assists in his last four games.

The team said that Josi's status is day-to-day. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 54 points (13 goals, 41 assists).

The Predators went into the game one point ahead of Los Angeles for the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Oesterle took Josi's place in the lineup.