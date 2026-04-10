Avalanche win Presidents' Trophy for NHL's best record

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon scored his career-high 52nd goal of the season into an empty net and had two assists to help the Colorado Avalanche clinch the NHL's top seed for the postseason with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

It's the fourth time Colorado has won the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in hockey. That's tied with the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers for the second most behind the Detroit Red Wings, who have done it six times, according to ESPN Research.

With 114 points and four games left, the Avalanche have a shot to earn 120 in a season for the first time in franchise history. There have been only 12 NHL teams to reach at least 120 points, the most recent being the Bruins in 2022-23 with 135.

Colorado's 52 wins this season are tied for the second most in franchise history; the team record is 56, which was set in the 2021-22 season.

Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who were without forward Nazem Kadri (finger) and defenseman Cale Makar (upper body). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots.

Brent Burns had an assist to give him 34 points this season. The 41-year-old Burns ties Nicklas Lidstrom (2011-12) for the second-most points in a season by a blueliner age 40 or older in NHL history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.