Minnesota Duluth's Plante captures Hobey Baker Award

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Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Max Plante was crowned the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner on Friday night as the nation's best college hockey player.

Plante, a Detroit Red Wings prospect, beat out Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, a San Jose Sharks prospect, and Michigan forward T.J. Hughes, an undrafted free agent.

"I, obviously, had a great year, but a lot of props to my linemates," Plante said. "They made a bunch of plays for me, and I was the beneficiary of it."

A second-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, Plante, 20, was second in the nation with 25 goals and third with 52 points. He ended the season on a five-game point streak, including an assist in the Bulldogs' 4-3 loss to Michigan in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

Plante is expected to return to Minnesota Duluth next season to play alongside his two brothers: older brother Zam, a Minnesota Duluth teammate who was a fifth-round pick of the Penguins in 2022, and younger brother Victor, who is committed to play for the Bulldogs next season.

"That was a huge motivator," Plante said. "Just the fact to have a chance to play with two brothers at that high of a level, and to try and achieve something that I haven't achieved yet -- a national championship."

Plante is Minnesota Duluth's seventh Hobey Baker winner.