NHL teams' offseason keys, including free agency, draft needs

Will Cuylle shines for the Rangers in an 8-1 thrashing of the Capitals in New York. (0:59)

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The 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs are about to begin, which means that while 16 NHL teams are looking forward to their shot at the best trophy in sports, 16 others will be looking ahead to the offseason.

What went right and wrong for each of the eliminated teams? How should they modify their rosters this summer via trades, free agency and the draft? And what is each club's outlook for 2026-27?

Read on for full breakdown on every team that is no longer eligible to win the Stanley Cup in 2026. More teams will be added to this story as they are eliminated, so keep this page bookmarked.

Note: Profiles for the Atlantic and Metro teams were written by Kristen Shilton. Ryan S. Clark analyzed the Central and Pacific teams. Stats are collected from sites such as Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey. Projected cap space per PuckPedia. Dates listed with each team are when the entry was published. Teams are listed alphabetically by publication date.

Jump ahead to a team:

CGY | CHI | CBJ | DET

FLA | NSH | NJ | NYI

NYR | SJ | SEA | STL

TOR | VAN | WSH | WPG

April 14: Calgary Flames

Projected cap space: $19 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (VGK), 2nd, 2nd (NYR), 2nd (UTA), 2nd (OTT), 3rd, 3rd (VAN), 4th, 5th, 6th

What went right? The front office acknowledging reality. The Flames finished with more than 90 points twice during the four-year span in which they've missed the playoffs. That might have created a mixed message: Were they close to being a playoff team or was the postseason the object in the mirror that was closer than it appeared?

Moving on from Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri in exchange for significant draft capital, it appears as if the Flames are about to embrace the full freight of a true rebuild rather than a retool on the fly. With eight picks in the first three rounds this summer, one of the best prospect pipelines in the league will get another big boost.

What went wrong? The Flames finished in the top 10 of most scoring chances allowed per 60 minutes and the most high-danger chances allowed per 60, which illustrates their defensive challenges. But the strongest image detailing how the Flames struggled to score? It was the fact that Kadri, who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6, was still tied for the team lead in points and led them in assists and power-play assists as of April 7.

Keys to the offseason: Let's say that the Flames are clear about their direction. What does that mean for their veterans?

Jonathan Huberdeau has four years left on a contract worth $10.5 million annually, but he has reached the 60-point mark only once in four seasons with Calgary. The Flames could also be facing major decisions with Blake Coleman, Morgan Frost and Ryan Strome all entering the final year of their contracts. Strome, who has 11 points in 15 games since being traded to the Flames, has the most expensive contract of the trio at $5 million. That could make it easier to move one or all of them in exchange for prospects or draft capital.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: While having that elite prospect pipeline is great for the future, it appears the Flames are headed toward the short-term challenges that come with being in a full-on rebuild.

April 14: Chicago Blackhawks

Projected cap space: $40.2 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (FLA, if not in top 10), 2nd, 2nd (TOR), 2nd (NYI)

What went right? This season was the most promising that the Blackhawks have looked since last making the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. In fact, it was the first time since that season they finished with 70 or more points.

The franchise saw young cornerstones such as Connor Bedard, Wyatt Kaiser, Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic finish in the top five on the team in average ice time. Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career high in goals, and Spencer Knight -- who arrived in the Seth Jones trade during the 2024-25 season -- proved he could handle being a No. 1 goaltender.

What went wrong? Chicago's youth was also a challenge at times, especially with its defensive structure and the problems it manifested.

The Blackhawks gave up the second-most shots per 60, the most scoring chances per 60 and the most high-danger chances per 60. What added to those defensive challenges was the fact they had the third-lowest shot-share, meaning they spent more time defending than attacking. It's what made Knight and Arvid Soderblom teaming up to give the club the 17th-best team save percentage in 5-on-5 so crucial. Otherwise, they would've been under water.

Keys to the offseason: Getting a new contract done for Bedard, who is a pending restricted free agent, will be the No. 1 priority. But another area of focus is the defense. The seven defensemen who are under contract for next season are all younger than 24. It's possible the Blackhawks could seek to add some veterans, or elect to let that group continue to develop.

That idea could also hold true when it comes to their situation at forward. Veterans Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty are pending unrestricted free agents, while one wonders if the club is getting enough from Andre Burakovsky. He's entering the final season of a deal worth $5 million annually, and hasn't scored more than 20 goals and 40 points since 2021-22.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Rebuilding teams use the 80-point mark in the standings as a barometer. That could be the path for the Blackhawks next season, with anything better than that being a nice bonus.

April 14: Columbus Blue Jackets

Projected cap space: $39.3 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (STL), 3rd (COL), 4th (TOR), 5th, 6th (PIT), 7th

What went right? The Blue Jackets started early in their quest to improve after narrowly missing the playoffs last season. And GM Don Waddell's offseason trade for Charlie Coyle was a hit. The veteran center had his best statistical season in years, while providing critical depth for Columbus down the middle.

Coyle wasn't the only one, either. Sean Monahan was a timely contributor, and Kirill Marchenko was terrific pacing the Blue Jackets in scoring with 27 goals. Mason Marchment was a December addition who pumped up Columbus' offensive attack, too. Plus, Jet Greaves proved he could handle the pressure of increased responsibility in net.

But perhaps the biggest win for the Blue Jackets was having Zach Werenski playing Norris Trophy-worthy defense. Werenski has given his all to see Columbus be part of the playoff field, and this season was no exception as he played an eye-popping 26:34 in ice time per game.

What went wrong? Columbus was its own worst enemy in the end. There was a good chance the Blue Jackets would secure a wild-card entry to the playoffs, right up until a mid-March slide that turned into an avalanche. Special teams cratered -- with the power play taking a stunning dip below 10% -- and the offense followed suit with a dive to 32nd overall (averaging just two goals per game from late March into April).

Struggles with closing out opponents and winning on the road also took their toll. When Werenski's partner Damon Severson suffered a season-ending injury on March 26, it depleted Columbus' D corps in a seemingly insurmountable way. Losing Dmitri Voronkov and Mathieu Olivier to injuries in late March gave the Blue Jackets few checking line options, and made them anemic against a good forecheck. One game after another, Columbus watched its playoff opportunity slip away.

Keys to the offseason: Columbus has a swath of pending UFAs who could all make a case for coming back. Coyle was a standout in his first season with the Blue Jackets, captain Boone Jenner has provided production and leadership his entire career, and Marchment was a superb fit.

Once Waddell decides who to keep or let walk, he can focus on fixing what ultimately derailed Columbus' postseason quest. The Blue Jackets have talent; what they need is more reliable depth to complement it. Targeting physical skaters to give Columbus an advantage in its bottom six (even when injuries crop up) would go a long way.

And what will the Blue Jackets do about their backup goaltending? Elvis Merzlikins was unremarkable behind Greaves, and it has felt for years like the veteran netminder could use a change of scenery. This seems like the right time for Columbus to bring in a goalie who can work more in tandem with Greaves and salvage a few more victories for the Blue Jackets than Merzlikins did.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: The Blue Jackets are a playoff-caliber team that needs tweaking. If Waddell can fine-tune the roster with his offseason moves, Columbus can compete with most teams in the Metro for a long-overdue postseason appearance.

April 14: Detroit Red Wings

Projected cap space: $30.1 million

2026 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (CGY)

What went right? Detroit was exciting out of the gate this season, and in excellent position to bust a decade-long playoff drought. The Red Wings were initially electric up front with Alex DeBrincat (in a 40-plus goal effort), Lucas Raymond (operating at a point-per-game pace) and Dylan Larkin (eclipsing the 30-goal mark again) each making Detroit a viable threat. John Gibson settled in nicely in goal leading up to midseason with some steady, veteran consistency.

At the same time, Detroit got a solid look at its future in skaters such as Emmitt Finnie -- who overachieved in his rookie season as a true contributor. Detroit was a serious contender for first place in the Atlantic Division going into the Olympic break, and ended this season with its highest point total since that last playoff appearance in 2016.

play 1:45 Dylan Larkin nets a hat trick for the Red Wings Dylan Larkin completes the hat trick to bury the Flyers.

What went wrong? The Red Wings blew it. Not just once, but repeatedly. Detroit held a postseason slot for the majority of this season. Then, its breakdown in March completely snuffed out those hopes. Detroit was the league's fourth-worst team that month, going 5-7-2 while losing significant ground in the standings to surging teams in Boston, Ottawa and Buffalo.

The Red Wings' offense became unreliable -- it ranked 29th in 5-on-5 scoring -- and the dwindling attention to defensive details resulted in a pileup of blown leads, including in a loss to New Jersey with two games remaining that eliminated Detroit from the playoffs. It all felt like more of the same from the Red Wings -- especially to their fan base, which booed their skaters off the ice following that defeat against the Devils.

There were injuries Detroit had to weather in the back half of the season, but given where the Red Wings were in late February, it's a stunning disappointment that they fell out of a postseason spot. And, adding insult to injury, it was Detroit's division rival Buffalo that passed the torch of league's longest playoff drought onto the Red Wings at 10 seasons.

Keys to the offseason: It's imperative that Detroit addresses its problem generating consistent even-strength scoring. Outside of DeBrincat, Larkin and Raymond, only Patrick Kane was regularly producing at 5-on-5. Seeking out some fresh depth on the free agent market or via trade is something GM Steve Yzerman hasn't done enough of, and it has hurt Detroit time and again.

Speaking of Kane, he's among a handful of veteran unrestricted free agents (UFAs) -- along with David Perron, James van Riemsdyk and Cam Talbot -- Yzerman will have to ponder in his attempt to get Detroit over the hump. Frankly, the Red Wings can't afford to keep running it back and hoping for different results. They have prospects on the way and skaters such as Finnie are already making a mark, but Detroit needs to look outside itself for answers.

Coach Todd McLellan has shown he can pull something special out of this team -- even he acknowledged though that the Red Wings' mental toughness dipped post-Olympics along with their resiliency. That alone necessitates change. Time will tell how Yzerman proceeds in fixing the issues.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Detroit can and should push toward the postseason again. If it can't get into the mix and stay there, it will spell major turnover for the team this time next year.

April 14: Florida Panthers

Projected cap space: $13.8 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (WSH), 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

What went right? The Panthers again put themselves in a strong position this spring -- only this time, it's with good odds for a high selection in the upcoming NHL draft. Their first-rounder was conditionally traded to the Blackhawks as part of the Seth Jones swap, but it is top-10 protected. That's about all the silver lining to find in a dissatisfying season for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

There were some small victories in 2025-26. Florida's penalty kill ranked in the top 10 in the league for much of the season, and to see Brad Marchand pushing 40 while still producing over a point per game is a good sign that he has plenty left in the tank to guide Florida on another potential run. And, for the first time in three years, there's a long summer ahead for the Panthers to heal, rest and recalibrate.

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What went wrong? Aleksander Barkov tore his ACL and MCL during a preseason practice and sat out the season. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk was sidelined to open the season while recovering from surgery. That took two of Florida's best skaters immediately out of the mix.

Whether it was the absences or something else, the Panthers never found a rhythm. Sergei Bobrovsky turned in the worst statistical season of his career. Florida finished top-five in goals against, and its power play ranked 20th. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe were average compared to seasons past at generating offense, leaving the Panthers to finish 20th in scoring. All around, Florida looked like a shadow of their Cup-winning selves.

Keys to the offseason: The core of this team is intact and locked-in long term. There is talent throughout the lineup. What Florida must do now is get healthy. Having Barkov and Tkachuk back playing elite-level hockey is crucial.

Then there's the matter of goaltending. Bobrovsky is a pending UFA, and showed every part of his 37 years in 2025-26. Will Florida recommit to the goalie who has been integral to its Stanley Cup runs? Do the Panthers key on adding another veteran and lean more heavily on 27-year-old Danil Tarasov? That decision could define the Panthers for years to come.

The other looming contract negotiation internally is with restricted free agent Mackie Samoskevich, whom Florida should want to retain well into the future. But mostly, GM Bill Zito can focus on the upcoming draft, where the Panthers have a chance of an excellent first-round pick (again, provided it's in the top 10).

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Florida's next phase hinges in large part on the goalie question. If the Panthers can answer it correctly, they should be back to terrorizing the Atlantic Division with a roster of healthy players to carry them through.

April 14: Nashville Predators

Projected cap space: $30.3 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (MIN), 3rd, 3rd (SEA), 4th, 4th (PIT), 5th, 5th (EDM), 5th (CAR), 6th (UTA), 7th

What went right? A five-game winning streak from mid-to-late March changed quite a bit for the Predators. It initially appeared they were going to miss the playoffs again, until that streak -- coupled with the fact that other teams have struggled to hold a firm grip in the Western Conference wild-card race -- presented an opportunity for the Predators. It's why they came into the final week of the regular season challenging for a playoff spot.

This was a particularly good bounce-back season for Steven Stamkos, who reached the 40-goal mark after just 27 last season. Ryan O'Reilly will finish at least 20 points better than last season, while also playing his usual version of excellent two-way play.

What went wrong? Some of the items that plagued them last season were present this season as well. There was an overreliance on their veterans at times; eight of their top 10 in points are older than 30.

Another item that carried over was how they struggled to attain consistency to start the season. A four-game losing streak in mid-October was followed by a separate three-game skid to end that month. They lost five games in early November before having another three-game slide later that month. Goaltender Juuse Saros was up and down, and he is on track to finish his second straight season with a save percentage under .900 after being over that mark for the previous eight.

Keys to the offseason: The Predators need to find a new GM. Then they need to figure out what they'll do with Jonathan Marchessault, who was rumored to be moved at the trade deadline.

They'll also need to figure out the best way to use their cap space, and all of that draft capital.

Finally, it's a matter of determining if all those moving parts can eventually align to help the Predators figure out what their identity will be for next season.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Depending upon how all the offseason shuffling goes, they should be right back in the mix fighting for a playoff spot.

April 14: New Jersey Devils

Projected cap space: $12.2 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 4th (WPG), 5th, 6th

What went right? The Devils have a renewed Jack Hughes on their hands, and that's the best news of the season. Hughes' fame skyrocketed when he scored the gold-medal winning goal for Team USA at the 2026 Olympic Games. But before that, Hughes was humming for the Devils. Granted, he struggled to stay off IR early after a "freak accident," but when available he was a dominant force.

Overall, New Jersey saw nice depth down the middle with Hughes, Nico Hischier, Cody Glass and Nick Bjugstad (who seriously elevated the fourth line after his trade from St. Louis). The Devils also showed a knack for closing out opponents: When entering the third period with a lead, they were a perfect 24-0-0. And hey -- getting out from under the weight of Ondrej Palat's contract also was a tidy bit of business.

play 0:57 Jack Hughes scores masterful hat trick in Devils' win vs. Rangers Jack Hughes scores masterful hat trick in Devils' win vs. Rangers

What went wrong? The Devils' offensive woes never truly subsided after a relatively strong start; they were top-10 in league scoring into mid-November, but their stats plummeted from there and they finished averaging fewer than three goals. That simply wasn't good enough even with a relatively strong defensive game to their credit (averaging 3.05 goals against).

Injuries to Hughes, Evgenii Dadonov, Stefan Noesen, Luke Hughes and others also contributed to the inconsistencies, and forced coach Sheldon Keefe to put together a lineup that was rarely at its strongest level. That is perhaps the most disappointing part of New Jersey's season -- the "what could have been" of it all. New Jersey is too talented not to be in the playoffs. It made sense that GM Tom Fitzgerald was let go, when it feels as if the Devils need a refresh.

Keys to the offseason: Finding a replacement for Fitzgerald will be the Devils' first priority. Fitzgerald is the one who hired Keefe two years ago, and whether he'll stay on behind the bench could be a decision for the incoming GM.

After that, New Jersey has to quickly put the 2025-26 season behind it and strike back as a postseason contender. There are players in their prime -- Hughes, Hischier, Timo Meier and more -- that the Devils must use to win now. New Jersey also has good complementary players -- Glass was a particular standout this season -- and newcomer Arseny Gritsyuk's summer development could be of great consequence to the Devils' offensive resurgence in 2026-27.

New Jersey is somewhat lacking in projected cap space, and holds only two picks in the first two rounds of the upcoming draft. The answers probably will have to come from within.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: New Jersey has to be a playoff team. The organization has invested in a core that can contend in the present, and every decision made from now until October should reflect that goal.

April 14: New York Islanders

Projected cap space: $14.4 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

What went right? It's notable that the Islanders went from winning the NHL draft lottery and drafting at No. 1 to being a legitimate playoff contender in less than a year. But that's the sort of effect a phenom such as Matthew Schaefer can have.

When New York drafted Schaefer in June, it couldn't have anticipated he'd transition so easily to the professional game. The Islanders were solid defensively across the board, giving up the sixth-fewest goals against per game. Ilya Sorokin deserves credit for that stinginess as well, holding a .907 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average.

Offensively, New York got strong output from Mathew Barzal -- at a nearly point-per-game pace -- and Bo Horvat -- who again eclipsed the 30-goal mark. The Islanders might have saved the best for last though, plucking Pete DeBoer as their new coach to try to ensure next season doesn't end the same way.

What went wrong? It's old news by now: The Islanders simply didn't score enough. Their 25th-ranked offense averaged fewer than three goals, and the Islanders' lacked enough depth -- with only three skaters total scoring 20 times or more -- to get those timely markers when it counted. That New York also had the league's third-worst power play was an unsurprising carry-over from their other offensive woes.

The Islanders made a mess out of too many blown leads and a general inconsistency that put too much pressure on Sorokin and the team's defense. New York's system under ex-coach Patrick Roy clearly wasn't bringing out the best of the lineup -- the Isles were playing slow, lifeless hockey by the time Roy was fired. And even all of DeBoer's past experience couldn't immediately undo eight months of ups and downs.

Keys to the offseason: Do the Islanders have enough elite talent to truly begin opening their window as a Cup contender? It's a fair question. When healthy, New York has players such as Barzal, Horvat, Sorokin and even Schaefer who could be classified as top tier. But there's a significant drop-off from there.

Captain Anders Lee has been a critical part of the Islanders in recent seasons, but the front office must decide if it's worth another contract for the 35-year-old. And will GM Mathieu Darche look at fast-tracking the Islanders' retool given how aggressively he chased DeBoer with only four games left in the season? If that's the case, then New York needs to get younger, quicker and more skilled. The good thing for the Islanders is their coach is already in place -- now it's time to let DeBoer make this club his own.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: There is a quick path to contention, so as to maximize the three years DeBoer and Darche are both signed for. DeBoer has a winning pedigree and with the right moves by Darche, he could have the Islanders punching their way to a postseason berth next spring.

April 14: New York Rangers

Projected cap space: $27 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (CAR or DAL), 2nd (CAR), 3rd, 3rd (NYI), 3rd (LA or DAL), 3rd (BUF), 5th, 6th, 6th (CHI), 7th (VAN)

What went right? The Rangers can view this season as a positive look at their future. Will Cuylle is a rising star up front, Alexis Lafreniere is increasingly consistent, rookie Noah Laba had a solid campaign and all of Matthew Robertson, Tye Kartye and Adam Sykora showed promise.

The Blueshirts are in a retool, and it's good to know they'll have Mika Zibanejad (still averaging over a point per game), Adam Fox (an excellent defenseman) and Vladislav Gavrikov (a nice fit on the Rangers' top pairing in Year 1 of his contract) to support the next wave of talent. New York can also hang its hat on a late surge to the end of the season that showed its potential, plus a strong power play that was among the best in the league all season.

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What went wrong? New York got too caught up in the short term, and too reliant on its aging core, and it was enough to just insert a new coach (Mike Sullivan) to quickly see a change. It was clear from the beginning that home ice was going to be a problem -- the Rangers lost their first seven games at Madison Square Garden, and when they were eliminated from the postseason had only nine total victories in their own barn.

Injuries piling up didn't help the Rangers find any sort of rhythm. Igor Shesterkin, J.T. Miller and Fox were their biggest losses, and the Rangers' patchwork efforts to replace them never held much water. By the time Artemi Panarin was traded to the Los Angeles Kings before the Olympic break, it was apparent that this season was too far gone for the Rangers to recover, but their focus now was on what's next.

Keys to the offseason: It starts at the draft for New York. The Rangers have seven picks in the first three rounds -- including two in the first -- and there's no time like the present to embrace a youth movement. That said, further development of their own young skaters is also key.

Gabe Perreault showed real promise in his rookie season -- particularly through March and April -- and seeing him earn top-line playing time is an excellent sign. Having Kartye, Sykora and Laba keep improving is also fundamental to New York's improvement. The Rangers are fortunate to have cap space available to no major internal negotiations to handle, meaning they can explore the free agent market to fill in the gaps.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: The best thing New York can do is build off the momentum it generated in the final six weeks of the regular season. The Rangers played more freely and with real energy, which helped them collect wins. It might not translate into an immediate return to the postseason, but New York should at least be in the mix next spring.

April 14: San Jose Sharks

Projected cap space: $42.5 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (EDM), 2nd (COL), 4th (FLA), 4th (VGK), 5th (MTL), 6th (PHI or CBJ), 7th

What went right? There are two ways to look at this. One of them is viewing it through the prism of Macklin Celebrini. The 2024-25 season showed that he could handle the demands of being a top-line center as an 18-year-old. This season proved that he's actually one of the best players in the NHL, who earned consideration from voters for the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

But what did this season mean for the Sharks' long-term goals? Reaching the 80-point mark has become a sign that a rebuild is trending upward. This was the first time since the 2018-19 season that the Sharks finished with more than 80 points, entering the final week of the regular season still in the fight for a playoff spot.

play 0:51 Celebrini becomes 6th teenager in NHL history with 100-point season Macklin Celebrini scores on the power play for the Sharks to reach 100 points on the season.

What went wrong? Let's go back to Celebrini. He entered the final week of the season with 110 points. That's the same amount that Will Smith and Alexander Wennberg, who were second and third on the Sharks in points, had combined. So, getting more secondary and tertiary support from their lineup was a challenge at times this season.

Much of that comes back to how they had a handful of players younger than 23 in their lineup. It's the sort of challenge that was expected as part of their bigger-picture plans, but it came more into focus during their surprising push for a playoff spot.

Keys to the offseason: In addition to Celebrini and Smith, the Sharks have a strong young core, including Yaroslav Askarov, Igor Chernyshov, Sam Dickinson, William Eklund, Michael Misa and Collin Graf (who will be a restricted free agent this summer). GM Mike Grier and his staff will be planning for second contracts for these players in the coming years.

More immediately, the Sharks must decide what to do on defense, as four veterans hit UFA status -- Nick Leddy, John Klingberg, Mario Ferraro and Vincent Desharnais -- while Shakir Mukhamadullin will be an RFA.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Similar to what the league has seen with Anaheim and Utah this season, it's possible San Jose could be the next upstart to challenge for a playoff spot.

April 14: Seattle Kraken

Projected cap space: $28.4 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (TB), 2nd, 4th, 4th (NYR), 6th, 7th, 7th (NJ)

What went right? Everything they did before March 4. Why March 4? Because that was the day the Kraken were in the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot.

The Kraken's profile was that of a team that struggled to score goals and generate consistent scoring chances but had a solid goaltending and defensive structure. That's how they were able to cobble together a minus-3 goal differential. It made them accustomed to playing in tight games, with the notion that some teams have used that roadmap to reach the playoffs in seasons past.

What went wrong? Everything they've done since March 4. The Kraken went from being in playoff position to missing the postseason for a fourth straight season. They lost four straight, and then eight of their next 10 games. In total, they went 5-12-7 from March 4 through April 11, earning 12 out of a possible 38 points.

Their goal differential fell to minus-31, which played a significant role in the Kraken ultimately being eliminated from playoff contention in the final days of the season.

Keys to the offseason: The Kraken have many needs to fill, given that they finished in the bottom 10 of scoring and goals allowed. Could they also move on from players who have been there since their first season? Or even those who were expected to play a role in the future?

Jamie Oleksiak is going to be a UFA, as is Jaden Schwartz in the wake of an injury-riddled season. There was talk that the Kraken could have moved on from Shane Wright at the trade deadline.

Speaking of the trade deadline, what becomes of deadline acquisition Bobby McMann? He's also a UFA who could be in line for a major payday having scored more than 28 goals through 75 games this season.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: This team is close to returning to the playoffs for the second time in franchise history, but GM Jason Botterill must make the right moves this summer to give them the best chance to do so.

Projected cap space: $21.8 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (DET), 1st (COL), 3rd, 3rd (NJ), 3rd (SJ), 4th, 4th (DAL), 5th, 5th (PIT), 6th, 7th

What went right? Numerous items contributed to the Blues having one of the best post-Olympic break records entering the final full week of the regular season. But primary among them was their goaltending, and more specifically, Joel Hofer.

The 25-year-old showed earlier in the season he could offer the team consistency in net. That became more evident throughout March when he won six of his nine starts, had a 1.73 GAA and .945 save percentage. Hofer gave the team more starts, and Jordan Binnington posted a 1.62 GAA and a .921 save percentage in six starts, leading to the Blues having the top team save percentage after the Olympic break.

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What went wrong? Several items compounded into one, which led to the Blues missing the playoffs after sneaking in last season.

It started with a seven-game losing streak spread across late October and early November. That was amplified by the Blues' struggles to score goals, when one of their perceived strengths was scoring depth, with eight players who scored 10 or more goals last season. Turning into a bottom-five team in goals per game added to the challenges they faced within their defensive structure and goaltending, and those early struggles were too much to overcome in the spring.

Keys to the offseason: How much of the Blues' current core should remain in place? They used the trade deadline to move on from then-captain Brayden Schenn. Robert Thomas was rumored to be moved ahead of the deadline. Colton Parayko appeared to be gone before he nixed a trade to the Sabres.

Then there's Binnington. His post-Olympic break efforts helped the Blues make a late push for a wild-card spot. But Hofer receiving the majority of the starts creates questions about what the Blues could do with the veteran, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2026-27.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Maybe it's somewhere between a rebuild and a retool, given that the Blues didn't end up missing the playoffs by too much this season.

April 14: Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected cap space: $22.2 million

2026 draft picks: 1st (to BOS if not in top 5), 3rd, 3rd (OTT), 4th, 5th, 5th (COL), 6th

What went right? The Leafs got a solid look at their next wave by working rookie Easton Cowan into more of an opportunity than he might have received if Toronto were a better team. There aren't many strong prospects in the Leafs' system, so knowing Cowan can hold his own already at the NHL level is positive.

For once, the Leafs' fall potentially has some benefits -- they are entering an offseason without major cap constraints after being traders at the deadline, and they should be in the running to land a high pick in the upcoming draft to start restocking their bare cupboards (with an asterisk on that pick).

What went wrong? Mitch Marner's absence was even more devastating to Toronto -- both offensively and defensively -- than predicted. The Leafs' high-octane offense was a thing of the past, even with admirable efforts from William Nylander and John Tavares to provide consistent scoring. Auston Matthews had a mediocre season while battling injuries and -- thanks to a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas -- sat out the end of the season because of a torn MCL.

Toronto was abysmal defensively in the second year under head coach Craig Berube, and their goaltending was unreliable. It was of little surprise that GM Brad Treliving didn't survive the season. Oh, and their first-round pick belongs to Boston unless it lands in the top five, making the final week of the season -- and the draft lottery on May 5 -- extra nerve-racking.

Keys to the offseason: One question is clearly most vital: Who will replace Treliving? Toronto's entire next decade could hang in the balance.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley knows that whom he hires as Toronto's next GM -- potentially along with a new president of hockey operations -- will define his tenure with the company. Whomever comes on board will then decide on a vision for where the Leafs go from here: Is that a rebuild, a retool, or another new word NHL teams haven't yet used? Does Berube stay or go? Which players will be a part of the team's new direction -- particularly as trade rumors already are churning out possible destinations for Matthews?

And amid all of that, the Leafs have to make the best decision possible if they do retain a top-five pick. They are woefully short on top prospects, and no matter where Toronto is headed, it needs all the help it can get to climb back into contention.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: It's too early to say what the Leafs can reasonably accomplish next season. There are too many variables with the front office in a state of flux.

April 14: Vancouver Canucks

Projected cap space: $21.6 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (MIN), 2nd, 2nd (SJ), 3rd (CBJ), 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (WSH), 6th (BOS)

What went right? Trading their most valuable player en route to having one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Moving on from Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12 allowed the Canucks to get three young players who could play now and in the future, along with a first-round pick.

Couple that with the fact they'll finish with the NHL's worst record and the strongest odds to win the draft lottery, and they are clearly in position to jump-start their rebuild.

play 0:35 Marco Rossi wins it in OT for Canucks Marco Rossi wins it in OT for Canucks.

What went wrong? Think about the characteristics that come with being the worst team in the NHL. The Canucks displayed many, if not all of them.

They were among the bottom 10 in the NHL in shot-share, scoring chances per 60, high-danger scoring chances per 60 and shots per 60. Their underlying defensive metrics were also challenging, as they were in the bottom 10 in terms of most shots allowed per 60, most scoring chances allowed per 60 and most high-danger chances allowed per 60.

Put it all together and as of April 13, the Canucks were 30th in goals per game (2.56), 32nd in goals against per game (3.81) and their minus-96 goal differential was 35 clear of second-worst mark in the league.

Keys to the offseason: The Canucks have UFAs such as Teddy Blueger and Evander Kane that they can let walk in free agency. But beyond that, hitting a full-on reset could prove challenging. The Canucks have seven players under contract for next season who will have more than three years left on their current deals. It's a group that includes Elias Pettersson, who will enter the third year of his eight-year contract worth $11.6 million annually.

It's possible that the Canucks could seek to sign players they believe can address some of their short-term needs, with the idea they could move on from them ahead of the 2026-27 trade deadline to add to their future draft capital.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: Unless something drastically changes, the rebuild will continue through 2026-27.

April 14: Washington Capitals

Projected cap space: $34 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (ANA), 4th, 5th, 7th

What went right? The Capitals relied on several fresh faces this season who will define the team's new core. Ryan Leonard was excellent in a 20-goal rookie campaign, Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael made strides, and late additions Cole Hutson and Ilya Protas fit right in.

Meanwhile, the Capitals' veteran guard was pulling its weight, too: Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin both scored 30-plus goals, Dylan Strome had another consistent season as a top-six producer, and Jakob Chychrun stayed healthy in what was the best statistical season of his career (with 59 points in 78 games).

Spencer Carbery has been the ideal coach for this squad in every phase Washington has trudged through the last few seasons. The Capitals acknowledge now that they are entering a new era, but there are a number of players already in the fold who will be integral to a smooth transition back toward being the President's Trophy winners they were only three seasons ago.

What went wrong? It didn't bode well for the Capitals chances when top center Pierre-Luc Dubois was injured six games into the season and was sidelined post-surgery until February. Wilson and Leonard also missed enough time that it significantly impacted the Capitals' chemistry. Washington didn't have the depth to make up for those critical absences, which showed up in its middling power-play numbers and may have been the determining factor in a season that could have gone another direction.

The Capitals' defensive habits were also a consistent problem, with odd-man rushes and blown coverages becoming all too frequent a reason for losing out on two points. GM Chris Patrick signaled to the entire hockey world that the Capitals were embracing their next chapter when he traded defenseman John Carlson to Anaheim at the deadline -- a blockbuster no one (especially teammates like Ovechkin) saw coming.

Keys to the offseason: First and foremost, Ovechkin will decide on his future. Does he come back for one more season or call it a career? Washington's captain doesn't plan to make a call until the season is complete.

play 2:03 Ovechkin tells Eisen decison on future will be made this summer Alexander Ovechkin joins "SportsCenter" to discuss his what his future may hold with the Washington Capitals.

That has a ripple effect on what Patrick can do for the Capitals. They have that young core ready to take on increased responsibilities, but if Washington wants to take advantage of its prime seasons, the team has to start now by surrounding that group with the right veterans who can provide production but also leadership (particularly if Ovechkin doesn't return).

It doesn't feel like Washington has many holes to patch, per se; it's more about making decisions aligned with whatever timeline Patrick has in mind for building Washington back into a championship team. Does that mean holding on to veteran UFAs like Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Kampf? Or will Patrick put further faith into the organization's prospect pool and see what happens?

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: The way Washington finished the season -- with good results from its young players providing playoff hope until the bitter end -- there's no reason the Capitals shouldn't be aiming for the postseason again next season. If Dubois and Wilson can stay healthy -- and Patrick can add some depth scoring should Ovechkin retire -- Washington should have most of what it needs for a quick turnaround.

April 14: Winnipeg Jets

Projected cap space: $21.6 million

2026 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 4th (BUF or EDM), 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (BUF)

What went right? The Jets went from being what appeared to be a lottery team to coming within four points of the final wild-card spot with five games left. Their push to reach the playoffs for what would have been a fourth straight season fell short. But the argument could be had that they might not be that far off from returning to the playoffs once they address a few of their concerns.

Individually, Mark Scheifele hit a career high with 99 points through 79 games. Kyle Connor brought a gold medal home from the Olympics, and had another season with 30 or more goals, the eighth of his career. Gabriel Vilardi also hit a career high in points, with 64 through 79 games.

What went wrong? Losing Connor Hellebuyck in late November while he recovered from a knee procedure brought quite a bit into focus for the Jets. Namely, this is a team that relies too heavily on its star players.

Hellebuyck, the reigning Hart Trophy and three-time Vezina Trophy winner, helped mask their defensive deficiencies. Connor, Scheifele and Vilardi were tasked with trying to generate goals for a team that was in the bottom 10 in scoring chances per 60, shots per 60, high-danger chances per 60 and goals per game.

Keys to the offseason: The mission is clear for the Jets' front office: finding complementary players who can take some of the scoring burden off of Winnipeg's stars. Right now, the Jets have seven players with less than two years remaining on their contracts after this season, with Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews part of a seven-player UFA class.

Another thing they'll need to take into account is determining what sort of term they'll provide Cole Perfetti, who is slated to be an RFA after a 32-point campaign.

Realistic expectation for 2026-27: The Jets should be back in the mix pushing for a playoff spot -- provided they insulate their core with a more consistent supporting cast.