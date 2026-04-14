NHL playoff watch: What to watch in each of Tuesday's games

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Well, that was a consequential Monday night. The three final spots in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs were secured -- welcome back to the Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings -- which eliminated the five other teams that were still on the bubble.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton analyzed all 16 eliminated teams to identify the keys to each of their offseasons, but not quite everything is settled on the playoff front yet (or the draft lottery order).

So with that in mind, let's roll through the stakes at play in each of Tuesday's nine games, which is the season finale for 10 teams.

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

With a win, the Bruins will clinch the first wild-card spot in the East, which would draw a first-round matchup against the Sabres. With any other result in this game, they must wait to see what the Senators do on Wednesday against the Maple Leafs; the second wild card will take on the Hurricanes in Round 1. The Devils enter the game 12th in the draft lottery order, one point ahead of the Preds in 11th and three points ahead of the Sharks in 10th. Why is this important? Teams can move up only 10 spots if they win the lottery, meaning New Jersey needs to finish 11th or better to be able to jump all the way to No. 1.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders

7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Carolina's shootout loss on Monday gave them enough points to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so there isn't much on the line for them aside from personal stats and the psychology of finishing out strong. The Isles were eliminated over the weekend, and enter this game 13th in the draft lottery order. A win can drop them as low as 15th, but 13th is as high as they can get.

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Both of these clubs are playoff-bound, and the points on the line here matter a lot more to one team than the other. Philly is locked in to a matchup with Pittsburgh, and will be the No. 3 seed no matter what happens here. The Canadiens, on the other hand, are tied in standings points with the Lightning in the Atlantic Division, and must be ahead in standings points to earn home-ice advantage in their first-round matchup. The Lightning close out their season with the Rangers on Wednesday.

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Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Had Philly lost in regulation on Monday, this game would've had considerably higher stakes, with both clubs still alive for the No. 3 spot in the Metro. As it stands, it will be the final game of the season for Alex Ovechkin, and as we know, his future beyond 2025-26 remains unclear.

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

There was some shakiness towards the end, but the Ducks have made their triumphant return to the Stanley Cup playoffs. With two games left, they can now finish anywhere from first to fourth in the Pacific Division; as the games begin Tuesday, they are third, with 90 points and 25 regulation wins through 80 games. That RW total means that a tie with the Golden Knights or Oilers will go to the other team; they will finish ahead of the Kings in RW, so would win a tie with them. Vegas currently leads the division with 93 points, followed by the Oilers at 91, with the Kings a point behind Anaheim, at 89. Minnesota's first-round matchup is secure, as they'll be the No. 3 seed in the Central, squaring off with the No. 2-seeded Stars.

Winnipeg Jets at Utah Mammoth

9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

A loss on Monday knocked the Jets out of contention, but they can say they made it to the final week of the season still alive in the race -- which is quite the accomplishment given that they were in the league's basement earlier this season. They're currently eighth in the draft lottery order, and can finish as high as sixth with two more losses. The Mammoth looked like their hold on the first Western wild card was quite secure in recent weeks; now, they are just a point ahead of the Kings (although they do hold a 10-RW lead). Why is this important? The first wild card matches up with the Pacific Division winner, while the second wild card earns a matchup against the mighty Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames

9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Speaking of the Avalanche, they are locked in as the No. 1 overall seed, but are still battling hard to the very end (including a shootout win over the Oilers on Monday night). The Flames are fourth in the draft lottery order, and must lose their final two games (and have the Rangers win their season closer on Wednesday) to move up to third.

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Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues

9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

As noted above, the Penguins will be facing off against their Keystone State rivals as the playoffs open this coming weekend, which is a win for all hockey fans given the typical ferocity of those series in the past. On the other side, St. Louis is ninth in the draft lottery order, and can move as high as sixth pending the results of other teams. One thing to note: they already have 31 regulation wins, which is more than any teams near them in the lotter order aside from the Panthers, so they would "lose" that tiebreaker to all but Florida.

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks

10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Welcome back to the postseason, Kings! And yes, unfortunately, there is a path to a fifth straight first-round matchup of Kings and Oilers; maybe fifth time is the charm for L.A.? The Kings enter Tuesday one behind the Ducks for the No.3 position and two behind Edmonton (with a game in hand) for the No. 2 spot. L.A.'s RW total will not beat any other team in a tiebreak, so they will need to jump over them in standings points outright. The Canucks clinched the worst record in the league weeks ago, so they will have the best chances of winning the first overall pick, and at worst will select No. 3 overall in June.

The regular season concludes on Thursday, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Los Angeles Kings

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Anaheim Ducks

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit Red Wings 3 (OT)

Florida Panthers 3, New York Rangers 2

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Carolina Hurricanes 2 (SO)

Dallas Stars 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 5

St. Louis Blues 6, Minnesota Wild 3

San Jose Sharks 3, Nashville Predators 2

Buffalo Sabres 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Colorado Avalanche 2, Edmonton Oilers 1 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 3

Vegas Golden Knights 6, Winnipeg Jets 2

Expanded standings

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot; a "y" means that they have clinched the division; a "z" indicates that they have clinched the best record in the conference; a "p" means they have clinched the top overall seed. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.

Atlantic Division

Enhanced standings: Atlantic Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number y - Sabres 81 108 42 A1 1 vs. DAL (Weds) 100.0 109 110 N/A IN x - Lightning 81 106 40 A2 1 vs. NYR (Weds) 100.0 107 108 N/A IN x - Canadiens 81 106 34 A3 1 @ PHI (Tues) 100.0 107 108 N/A IN x - Bruins 81 98 32 WC1 1 vs. NJ (Tues) 100.0 99 100 N/A IN x - Senators 81 97 37 WC2 1 vs. TOR (Weds) 100.0 98 99 N/A IN e - Red Wings 81 92 30 N/A 1 @ FLA (Weds) 0.0 93 94 OUT N/A e - Panthers 81 82 31 N/A 1 vs. DET (Weds) 0.0 83 84 OUT N/A e - Maple Leafs 81 78 23 N/A 1 @ OTT (Weds) 0.0 79 80 OUT N/A

play 1:09 Nikita Kucherov scores thrilling OT winner for Lightning Nikita Kucherov scores thrilling OT winner for Lightning

Metro Division

Enhanced standings: Metropolitan Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number z - Hurricanes 81 111 38 M1 1 @ NYI (Tues) 100.0 112 113 N/A IN x - Penguins 81 98 34 M2 1 @ STL (Tues) 100.0 99 100 N/A IN x - Flyers 81 96 26 M3 1 vs. MTL (Tues) 100.0 97 98 N/A IN e - Capitals 81 93 36 N/A 1 @ CBJ (Tues) 0.0 94 95 OUT N/A e - Blue Jackets 81 92 28 N/A 1 vs. WSH (Tues) 0.0 93 94 OUT N/A e - Islanders 81 91 29 N/A 1 vs. CAR (Tues) 0.0 92 93 OUT N/A e - Devils 81 87 29 N/A 1 @ BOS (Tues) 0.0 88 89 OUT N/A e - Rangers 81 75 24 N/A 1 @ TB (Weds) 0.0 76 77 OUT N/A

play 0:24 Jonathan Quick makes a flurry of saves in last career game Jonathan Quick makes a nice save

Central Division

Enhanced standings: Central Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number p - Avalanche 80 117 46 C1 2 @ CGY (Tues) 100.0 120 121 N/A IN x - Stars 81 110 38 C2 1 @ BUF (Weds) 100.0 111 112 N/A IN x - Wild 81 102 30 C3 1 vs. ANA (Tues) 100.0 103 104 N/A IN x - Mammoth 80 90 32 WC1 2 vs. WPG (Tues) 100.0 92 94 N/A IN e - Predators 81 86 28 N/A 1 vs. ANA (Thurs) 0.0 87 88 OUT N/A e - Blues 80 82 31 N/A 2 vs. PIT (Tues) 0.0 84 86 OUT N/A e - Jets 80 82 28 N/A 2 @ UTA (Tues) 0.0 84 86 OUT N/A e - Blackhawks 81 70 21 N/A 1 vs. SJ (Weds) 0.0 71 72 OUT N/A

play 1:15 Mavrik Bourque notches first career hat trick Mavrik Bourque shines for the Stars with a hat trick including a game-winning goal vs. the Maple Leafs.

Pacific Division

Enhanced standings: Pacific Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number x - Golden Knights 81 93 29 P1 1 vs. SEA (Weds) 100.0 94 95 N/A IN x - Oilers 81 91 31 P2 1 vs. VAN (Thurs) 100.0 92 93 N/A IN x - Ducks 80 90 25 P3 2 @ MIN (Tues) 100.0 92 94 N/A IN x - Kings 80 89 22 WC2 2 @ VAN (Tues) 100.0 91 93 N/A IN e - Sharks 80 84 26 N/A 2 @ CHI (Weds) 0.0 86 88 OUT N/A e - Kraken 80 79 26 N/A 2 @ VGK (Tues) 0.0 81 83 OUT N/A e - Flames 80 75 26 N/A 2 vs. COL (Tues) 0.0 77 79 OUT N/A e - Canucks 80 56 15 N/A 2 vs. LA (Tues) 0.0 57 60 OUT N/A

play 0:41 Quinton Byfield nets his 2nd goal of the 1st period for Kings Quinton Byfield lights the lamp

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Draft lottery standings Team GP PTS RW Pick

traded? 1. Canucks 80 56 15 2. Blackhawks 81 70 21 3. Rangers 81 75 24 4. Flames 80 75 26 5. Maple Leafs* 81 78 23 x 6. Kraken 80 79 26 7. Panthers* 81 82 31 x 8. Jets 80 82 28 9. Blues 80 82 31 10. Sharks 80 84 26 11. Predators 81 86 28 12. Devils 81 87 29 13. Islanders 81 91 29 14. Blue Jackets 81 92 28 15. Red Wings* 81 92 30 x 16. Capitals 81 93 36

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five. The Panthers' pick belongs to the Flames, unless it lands in the top 10. The Red Wings' pick belongs to the Blues, unconditionally.