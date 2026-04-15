Stars' Hintz to miss start of playoffs; Heiskanen expected back

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dallas Stars top-line center Roope Hintz will miss the start of the playoffs after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury, while the team is getting healthier at other positions, coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday.

"We thought we could have him maybe for the beginning of the series, and it doesn't look that way," Gulutzan said before the Stars closed their regular season at the Buffalo Sabres. "I think he's progressing now, and we're just going to be careful here."

Hintz has been out since getting hurt in a 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado on March 6.

The Stars are the Central Division's No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs this weekend against third-seeded Minnesota.

Aside from Hintz, Gulutzan said he's hopeful top defenseman Miro Heiskanen will be ready for the start of the playoffs. Heiskanen was scheduled to miss his third game since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 5-4 win over Minnesota on April. 9.

"He's getting better, but it's kind of day to day right now," Gulutzan said. "So very hopeful, though, on that front. Obviously a big player for us."

Gulutzan said center Sam Steel was set to return to play against Buffalo in his first outing after missing nine with an undisclosed injury. Steel's return comes a game after center Radek Faksa rejoined the lineup after missing 24 games with upper- and lower-body injuries.