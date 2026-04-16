Blackhawks extend general manager Kyle Davidson's contract

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks extended general manager Kyle Davidson's contract Wednesday, it was announced.

The team didn't say the length of the deal, but a source told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that it's a multiyear agreement.

"We are committing to Kyle to continue the plan he has put in place," chairman and owner Danny Wirtz said before the team's season-ending game against San Jose. "We feel confident in that. We feel he has the right insight, the right team around him, and the belief he can continue to build a championship team."

The Blackhawks are locked into 31st place in the 32-team NHL and haven't made the Stanley Cup playoffs since the expanded COVID-19 playoffs of 2020.

The 37-year-old Davidson took over as interim general manager when Stan Bowman was fired in October 2021. The interim tag was removed in March 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.