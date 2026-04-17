2026 Stanley Cup playoffs: Preview, X factors, predictions

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The 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs are here!

The Eastern Conference bracket was set earlier this week, including the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres as division champions. For Carolina, it's more of the same, as the Canes have become perennial contenders; for the Sabres, this season ended the longest playoff drought in North American pro sports.

In the West, the final three seeds in the Pacific Division came right down to the wire. Due to the results of Thursday night, the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks will face off as the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, while the Los Angeles Kings will play the Avalanche as the second wild card.

Things weren't as close in the Central, with the Colorado Avalanche clinching the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's overall top seed April 10, while the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild were the first pairing to be clinched as a first-round matchup.

We've got all the angles covered to get you ready for the playoffs as ESPN hockey reporters Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton take a look at each of the 16 postseason teams, offering the reasons each team could win it all, along with the biggest X factor, players to watch and a bold prediction for every team.

Note: Profiles for the Atlantic and Metropolitan playoff brackets were written by Shilton, while Clark analyzed the Central and Pacific clubs. Also note that wild-card teams are listed according to the playoff bracket in which they're playing (so the Ottawa Senators are in the Metro, Kings are in the Central, and the Utah Mammoth are in the Pacific).

Stats are collected from sites such as Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey.

Read more: Full schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs Central

Bracket, schedule

Contender flaws

Atlantic Division

Record: 50-23-9, 109 points

First-round opponent: Bruins

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Buffalo finally figured out how to pull it all together, and it resulted in the franchise's first playoff berth in 14 years. The Sabres aren't a one-trick pony. They have an elite core of skaters up front and on the back end who can stack up against any team in the league. Tage Thompson is a point-per-game goal-scoring phenom; Rasmus Dahlin is an exceptional offensive defenseman; Alex Tuch is a 30-plus scorer; and a slew of complementary skaters from Josh Doan to Jack Quinn to Owen Power (and on, and on) gives Buffalo exceptional depth.

The Sabres were top 10 in scoring throughout the season and showed strong defensive details too. Their goaltending has also been a strong point following some early stumbles -- whether it's been Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Alex Lyon in the crease, Buffalo has responded well and given both a defensive effort worthy of their high-end contributions.

X factor: Can the Sabres' defense keep pace in the postseason, especially with the team's general lack of NHL playoff experience? There's no questioning Buffalo's talent or ability to score. But the postseason won't provide the same amount of open ice the Sabres are accustomed to. That will be new to most of the roster, and getting the offense rolling early could be an issue. That's when defense truly comes under the microscope. It'll take a five-man effort from Buffalo to both retain its offensive prowess and not get into a track meet it can't win. While Dahlin and Power have been excellent this season, Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson must pull their weight too.

Player to watch: Jack Quinn. The Sabres were patient with Quinn as he developed slowly after being selected eighth overall in the 2020 draft. This season, Quinn found his way, approaching the 20-goal mark and notching career-best numbers in every offensive category. It's a common occurrence in the postseason that each team's best players cancel each other out. That's where secondary skaters like Quinn are meant to thrive. He's not known as a physical presence, and how Quinn reacts to the tighter-checking playoff shifts will be a quick indicator as to whether he's up to the task of being a difference-maker.

Bold prediction: Buffalo blitzes its way through the first round past Boston and takes a 3-0 series lead in the second. The Sabres then suddenly go cold and drop four straight to be stunningly cut from the postseason field one win shy of the conference finals.

Record: 50-26-6, 106 points

First-round opponent: Canadiens

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Easy. It's Nikita Kucherov.

Tampa Bay's potent offense (ranking among the league's best, with 3.52 goals per game) has been spearheaded via another otherworldly performance from Kucherov, who had 44 goals and 130 points in 76 games. The Lightning's ability to overwhelm opponents with their speed and skill makes them a championship favorite for a reason.

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Beyond that, Tampa Bay is experienced, resilient and unflappable. Its team defense is excellent -- giving up the third-fewest goals in the league -- and its penalty kill is third best. The Lightning's goaltending has been spectacular as usual; Andrei Vasilevskiy is second only to Scott Wedgewood in save percentage (.912) and goals-against average (2.32) among goalies who made 40-plus starts. And with Jon Cooper pushing all the right buttons behind the bench, it's easy to see how the Lightning can crush the competition for a third Cup title in six years.

X factor: The Lightning do so much so well, but their power play is a notable red flag. Tampa Bay ranks 14th overall (21.1%) with the extra man, but since returning from the Olympic break, the Lightning are 24th (19.2%). It's an oddity considering all their firepower that they can't capitalize more often on their opportunities. That's a critical part of any successful playoff stint -- to which the Lightning can certainly attest. There's still time for the Lightning to tinker so that they have two solid units that can both contribute -- something their second group hasn't been doing consistently. Kucherov might be the center of attention, but the Lightning must elevate their urgency.

Player to watch: Corey Perry. If there's one thing Perry knows how to do, it's be part of a team that reaches the Cup Final. He has done it in five of the past six seasons -- and lost each time. Perry was a true difference-maker for Edmonton last year, collecting 10 goals and 14 points in 22 games. Not too shabby for a guy who was playing 15 minutes per game as a 39-year-old. What can Perry do this time around? He's been solid since arriving at the trade deadline -- with five goals and eight points in 19 games. When the Lightning were back-to-back champions, it was in large part because of their depth. Perry will be a key part of that this time around.

Bold prediction: Kucherov is goalless in the first round and an unsung hero bails the Lightning out to escape another early exit. Tampa Bay finds its groove and powers its way back to another Cup Final on the back of Vasilevskiy's stellar play.

Record: 48-24-10, 33 points

First-round opponent: Lightning

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Montreal had a historically good season offensively, including captain Nick Suzuki eclipsing the 100-point mark. He was the first Canadiens player to do that in 40 years, just one indication of Montreal's potent attack up front. Not to be outdone, Cole Caufield collected over 50 goals in the regular season, and Juraj Slafkovsky tossed in 30 more.

On the back end, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson were strong contributors on the scoresheet. The Canadiens were top 10 in league scoring and on the power play, and they improved collectively on defense as the season went on.

Jakub Dobes has had stretches of good success in the crease and continues to look more confident as a starter. Head coach Martin St. Louis has guided this team to a second consecutive playoff appearance, and this time around Montreal has the experience to anticipate what's ahead.

X factor: How will the Canadiens adjust without Dobson? Montreal's second-best defenseman suffered an upper-body injury April 11, and the team said he'd be reevaluated in two weeks. That all but guarantees Dobson will miss at least a couple of games in the first round, and there's no telling if the ailment will hold him out longer.

Montreal immediately recalled David Reinbacher -- the fifth overall pick in 2023 -- from the American Hockey League to make his NHL debut. While Reinbacher did notch a point in his initial outing, he'll hardly be a replacement for Dobson. Adam Engstrom had been previously promoted, but he has played fewer than 20 NHL games and is a left-handed shot (although he has logged time on the right, where Dobson's absence will be felt).

The Canadiens will have to work together surviving this stretch without a key skater, and possibly also without blueliner Alexandre Carrier available (he's been out with an injury but is a possibility to start the playoffs).

Player to watch: Jakub Dobes. It's a given that goaltending is critical to playoff success. But Dobes' netminding will be under increased scrutiny now that Dobson is out. Montreal has reason to believe he's up to the challenge. Dobes has been sensational since the Olympic break, with the third-best save percentage (.920) among starting goaltenders in that span. Having Dobes on a hot streak heading into the postseason should put to rest concerns about his playoff performance last year, where he went 1-2-0 with an .881 SV% and 2.91 GAA.

The Canadiens were a middle-of-the-pack team defensively all season, allowing just over three goals per game -- and that was with a relatively healthy D corps. It will take an elevated effort from everyone to see Montreal past the opening round, and Dobes starting strong could build momentum for the Canadiens surging forward from there.

Bold prediction: Montreal's offense goes cold as Suzuki and Caufield struggle against tighter checking. The top pairing of Mike Matheson and Hutson holds the line in front of a stellar showing from Dobes, and the Canadiens escape to the second round.

Record: 45-27-10, 100 points

First-round opponent: Sabres

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Boston had to show fortitude early this season just to secure its postseason berth. The Bruins were a below-average club before bursting through January with one of the league's best records. Boston has been blessed with excellent goaltending from Jeremy Swayman -- with a career-high 30 wins -- who points to his own recent past of ups and downs as another example of how this Bruins team has persevered to its current placement.

While Boston is always relying on top-end talents like David Pastrnak to deliver -- and he will again be a focal point of the offense on the heels of a superb regular season -- it's the Bruins' second line that has helped them thrive. Led by the emergence of Casey Mittelstadt moving from center to wing beside Pavel Zacha, Boston's top six is noticeably stronger. Charlie McAvoy anchors the back end, and his ability to contribute offensively will be key for Boston at 5-on-5 and on special teams.

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X factor: Marco Sturm is a rookie NHL head coach heading into his first playoff appearance. It can be just as challenging for freshman coaches to get their feet wet in the postseason as for players, and Sturm has some tough personnel decisions to make.

That starts with how Sturm intends to maximize the Bruins' scoring depth. They have high-end talent through those top two lines, but that's rarely enough to sustain a long playoff run. Since late February, the majority of the Bruins' scoring has come from four players (Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Pastrnak and McAvoy). The Bruins need more contributors. Morgan Geekie getting back on track is helpful, and 2025 first-rounder James Hagens getting some playing time in the regular season was positive for his potential impact. It will be a serious problem for Boston if its offense is too one-dimensional.

Player to watch: Jeremy Swayman. It's not an exaggeration to say Swayman will make or break the Bruins' playoff opportunity. Swayman has proved his postseason mettle in the past -- he had a .933 SV% in 12 starts in the 2024 playoffs.

This time, there isn't a playoff-worthy backup waiting to take over if Swayman can't hold the line -- Joonas Korpisalo had a tough season supporting Swayman, who carried the lion's share of the team's workload. Will that spell fatigue for Swayman at this all-important time on the calendar? Or will the added pressure and responsibility bring out the best in him again and provide Boston with a chance to win every game?

Bold prediction: Boston dials in its defensive effort and ends up winning a series of one-goal games. Its scoring balance is restored when injuries force Mittelstadt back down the middle and he transitions easily into his former role.

Metropolitan Division

Record: 53-22-7, 113 points

First-round opponent: Senators

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Carolina knows all too well about falling short of the promised land. That experience is (ironically) pivotal to why the Hurricanes are favored (again) to win the East.

The Hurricanes have a powerful offense (ranked second overall) fueled by elite skaters like Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov. There is depth to spare in Carolina's lineup that will give coach Rod Brind'Amour flexibility to make adjustments on the fly. The Hurricanes are an exceptional puck possession team that's going to put consistent pressure on opponents, and the experienced defense is brimming with shutdown talents too.

Carolina's goaltending has been a strength all season thanks to Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen staying (comparatively) healthy and performing at a high level. Boasting a power play and a penalty kill sitting top 10 in the league rounds out all the ways Carolina can dominate in every phase.

X factor: This is Carolina's moment to finally fight its way back into the Cup Final. The Canes have every piece in place to do that -- but we've seen this story play out unfavorably for them in seasons past. While Carolina has said all the right things about leaving the past in the past -- and the Hurricanes haven't appeared too rattled by their heartbreaking defeats -- how will this team handle what could be its best opportunity yet to put it all together? Bussi had a terrific regular season, but he's still (technically) a rookie with no NHL playoff experience. The Hurricanes' defensive corps is a veteran group but could be worn down if the early-round series were to go the distance. And if Carolina does make it back to the conference finals, will those demons materialize again and make the formerly unstoppable Hurricanes appear pedestrian? Carolina's success hinges on not repeating old mistakes.

Player to watch: Nikolaj Ehlers. When the Hurricanes have faltered in the past, it was often due to dried-up depth scoring. GM Eric Tulsky went after Ehlers in the offseason to guard against that happening again. Regardless of Ehler's impressive numbers to date -- 25 goals and 70 points in 81 games -- it's all for naught if he can't produce in the postseason. That's been an issue for Ehlers in the past with Winnipeg, with last season's playoffs the only one in his career when the winger has managed more than two goals. He has appeared to fit seamlessly in with the Hurricanes though, likely in part because he doesn't have to carry the same offensive load he did with the Jets. Ehlers can be a true complementary piece, unburdened by extra pressures, and make Carolina dangerous when it counts.

Bold prediction: Bussi struggles in net to start the first round and Andersen replaces him in time to see Carolina advance. Andersen falters in the second round and the Hurricanes lose steam, dropping swiftly in a five-game series.

Record: 41-25-16, 98 points

First-round opponent: Flyers

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Pittsburgh is the ultimate sleeper team in these playoffs. GM Kyle Dubas started working his magic in June when he hired first-time NHL head coach Dan Muse -- an initially head-scratching choice that's been pitch perfect for the Penguins. Then, when injuries required it, Dubas got creative retooling Pittsburgh's roster -- his December acquisition of Egor Chinakhov was a home run, while trading for Elmer Soderblom at the deadline proved a strong move, too.

Pittsburgh has its veteran punch up front with future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, while Rickard Rakell, Anthony Mantha and Bryan Rust have been overachievers this season. On the back end, Erik Karlsson remains a viable offensive threat, and Kris Letang has admirably fought through injury to help Pittsburgh stay in the hunt. Plus, the Penguins have had excellent special teams -- particularly in the second half of the season -- when they showcased this club at its best overall.

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X factor: If there's a question mark in Pittsburgh, it's between the pipes. Will the Penguins get the best out of Arturs Silovs and/or Stuart Skinner when neither goaltender was especially good in the regular season? Both Silovs and Skinner recorded sub-.900 save percentages, and while Silovs saw more action than Skinner, that doesn't mean that one player or the other won't be quickly replaced.

Pittsburgh ranked 11th in goals against per game during the regular season (3.10) -- the most by any Eastern Conference playoff team -- but tied for 13th fewest shots per game, suggesting it was the lack of timely saves (and not defensive breakdowns) causing problems. Silovs hasn't seen NHL playoff action since 2024 in Vancouver. Skinner appeared in back-to-back Cup Finals with Edmonton and lost both times.

How Pittsburgh handles its goaltending situation -- from who plays to how he performs to how long a leash he'll have -- will be a deciding factor in how long these Penguins stay in the mix.

Player to watch: Sidney Crosby. It's not as though Crosby could fly under the radar if he tried. But this is when the Penguins need their superstar captain to shine brightest. Since returning from a lower-body injury sustained at the 2026 Olympics, Crosby has just two goals in 12 games. There's no question he knows how to ramp it up in the postseason, as long as his body cooperates. Pittsburgh arguably has more depth to support Crosby and the club's other top skaters, but there's no denying this team will go further with Crosby at the forefront of its attack.

Bold prediction: Muse has the Penguins playing free-flowing hockey that silences the competition. Pittsburgh's goaltending is ultimately an asset, and a significant reason it gets back to the conference finals in true Cinderella fashion.

Record: 43-27-12, 98 points

First-round opponent: Penguins

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Philadelphia was nine points out of the East's second wild-card spot on March 10, but it went 13-4-1 from there with a league-leading .750 points percentage to reach its first postseason since 2020. The Flyers have momentum, and they feel like they're playing with house money this spring.

Philly's young stars have overachieved to take the Flyers farther than anyone expected. Porter Martone has transitioned beautifully (in a small, late-season sample size) from the NCAA to the NHL, while Matvei Michkov overcame early struggles to be a true standout and Tyson Foerster is a timely scoring threat. Philadelphia is also basking in above-average goaltending from veteran Dan Vladar in the best season of his NHL career. The Flyers found their stride when it would have been easier to fold. Confidence should be sky-high.

X factor: The Flyers gave up the first goal in more games than almost any other team. That's difficult enough to overcome in the regular season, let alone in the increased intensity of the postseason. In the 18-game stretch that saw Philadelphia charge into the playoffs, it surrendered the first goal only seven times -- a relative improvement that has to continue into this next chapter.

Given the Flyers' general lack of postseason experience as it is, playing catchup against a veteran squad (like, say, Pittsburgh in the first round) will leave them uncomfortably exposed. And when Philadelphia does open the scoring, its record is excellent (with 10 wins in 11 occurrences since March 10).

Player to watch: Trevor Zegras. The Flyers made several wise moves to put themselves back in a playoff spot. Trading for Zegras this past offseason was one of them. He has cemented himself in Philadelphia's top six, with 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games.

Zegras hasn't been in the playoffs before -- the Ducks were rebuilding throughout his tenure there -- but that could be the best thing for him and the Flyers. Zegras showed in the way he transitioned to Philadelphia that, when opportunity knocks, he's ready to answer. Zegras will be a focal point of course; the opposition is bound to make him initially uncomfortable. If he can showcase the sort of elite playmaking and scoring he brings when at his best, then Zegras could be what takes the Flyers from fun first-round ousters to legitimate contenders.

Bold prediction: Vladar's lack of past playoff reps is exposed early, and the Flyers can't counteract with enough goal support. Coach Rick Tocchet does his best to shuffle the deck and keep Philadelphia alive, but it gets swept in the opening round.

Record: 44-27-11, 99 points

First-round opponent: Hurricanes

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Ottawa used a triumphant second half of the season to become a true playoff threat. The Senators were one of the league's best defensive teams at even strength following the Olympic break, and their 5-on-5 scoring was top 10 too. They soared to boast the third-best record in the league over the regular season's final eight weeks, with a potent power play and consistently stingy defense.

The Senators can lean on an impressive depth of talent up front, with Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson (both 30-plus goal scorers), Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto and of course the always dangerous Brady Tkachuk. Ottawa is going into this postseason with its eyes wide open -- the team's experience in the first round last year against Toronto provides now what it was missing then.

X factor: Does Ottawa have playoff-caliber goaltending? It's a fair question, and could decide the team's postseason outcome. Linus Ullmark has, like the rest of Ottawa, performed better lately than he did earlier in the season. But how much of Ullmark's improvement can be tied to the Senators' stronger defensive work in front of him?

Ullmark has never recorded a save percentage above .900 in any of the four postseasons in which he has appeared. And if Ullmark does stumble this time around, how will the Senators respond? Can James Reimer take over? Or if Ullmark is hurt, could a Reimer-Leevi Merilainen tandem suffice? It's obviously Ullmark's net to lose, and if the Senators defense stands tall and Ullmark remains available, the veteran should pull his own weight making timely saves. Whether Ullmark can deliver on that is a question Ottawa will have answered early in the playoffs.

Player to watch: Thomas Chabot. It's mind-blowing to think Chabot went from breaking his arm to being back in the Senators' lineup in just 17 days. But his return was instrumental in Ottawa clinching its playoff berth. How will Chabot hold up carrying over 22 minutes per game in what could be a physical first-round effort against a team that knows he's getting over an injury? Will he be at full strength, or will the Senators have to adjust to him being more tentative?

There are few players in Ottawa more critical to the team's success than Chabot has been year over year. It should be clear from the outset of the Senators' push how Chabot is truly feeling. Even though he managed to get back at the end of the regular season, everything is amplified in the playoffs. He knows that, and Ottawa will be a scary team if Chabot is no worse for wear with his newly healed arm.

Bold prediction: Ottawa falls flat early in the first round. The team rallies admirably, though, to force Game 7 -- where the Senators are ousted in a back-breaking, double-overtime finish.

Central Division

Record: 55-16-11, 121 points

First-round opponent: Kings

Case for a Stanley Cup run: All of the things that got in their way since their last Stanley Cup in 2022 no longer appear to be concerns. And, the Avalanche possess depth, in that they can count on all four lines, three defensive pairings and either one of their goaltenders. The Avs finished first in the NHL in scoring (3.65 goals per game) and also allowed the fewest goals per game (2.43).

At various points this season, they've not had their full complemented roster -- and still won. The way they've won while fending off the challenge from the Stars and Wild to win the Central Division title adds to the thought this could be the year for the Avs to add another championship to their previous Cups in 1996, 2001 and 2022.

X factor: Center depth beyond Nathan MacKinnon had been a problem in previous years. Now, it appears that their options down the middle could be their biggest strength.

Reacquiring Nazem Kadri at the trade deadline reunited them with the center who anchored their second line when they won the Cup in 2022. He joined fellow trade acquisition Nicolas Roy, further adding to a group that already had a proven second-line center in Brock Nelson along with Jack Drury as extra depth.

Player to watch: Scott Wedgewood. He has been a career backup who has been a crucial part of what might be the NHL's strongest tandem in the NHL this season, alongside Mackenzie Blackwood. Wedgewood is a first-time 30-game winner -- more than he has won in the past two seasons combined.

His postseason experience is limited to four games -- in which he came in to replace the starter. If Wedgewood does start for the Avs, can he parlay what he has done in the regular season into postseason success?

Bold prediction: The Avalanche's power play, which finished the regular season 26th in the NHL, will finish in the top five among Stanley Cup playoff teams.

Record: 50-20-12, 112 points

First-round opponent: Wild

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Little about the Stars is a mystery at this point. They've finished with more than 100 points for a fourth consecutive season. They've advanced to three straight Western Conference finals.

Figuring out what they must do to win the Western Conference and advance to the Stanley Cup Final is the riddle that's waiting to be solved. It's also why there's going to be so much attention on Glen Gulutzan.

The former Oilers assistant coach came back for a second stint in Dallas after the club moved on from Peter DeBoer last summer. In Gulutzan's first season, the Stars maintained the profile of a team in a championship window. Now, it's about taking it at least one step further.

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X factor: Can Gulutzan find a Plan B? It's not that the Stars didn't make adjustments under DeBoer once they reached the conference finals. It's just that those adjustments didn't always work out as planned. That was the case last season when the Stars lost four straight, and scored only three times before losing to the Oilers in five games in the conference finals last season.

During Gulutzan's time in Edmonton, the coaching staff found ways to make the necessary adjustments whenever it faced some sort of postseason challenge against a Western Conference team. Is it possible that he can take what he learned with the Oilers and parlay it into success with the Stars?

Player to watch: Jake Oettinger. Perhaps the most defining aspect of the Stars' playoff run last season was seeing Oettinger benched in Game 5 against the Oilers. It led to DeBoer having to publicly explain his decision after the series was over, and the flood of questions that came with how coach and franchise goaltender could coexist going forward.

Instead, the Stars fired DeBoer, hired Gulutzan and have seen Oettinger win more than 30 games for a fifth straight season -- with the idea he will hopefully win 16 more in these playoffs.

Bold prediction: Jason Robertson picks up where he left off last postseason and grabs at least one point in every game through the first two rounds.

Record: 46-24-12, 104 points

First-round opponent: Stars

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Last season, the Wild relied heavily on their defensive identity, only to be ousted in the first round against the Golden Knights. This season, they have become one of the strongest teams in the offensive zone -- tied for 11th in scoring -- while their goalie tandem of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt has made them one of the best teams in the league in goal suppression, finishing fourth at 2.87 goals against per game.

It's an approach that has enabled the Wild to challenge two of the best teams in the NHL -- the Avs and the Stars -- in the Central Division. It creates the belief for the Wild that beating one, if not both, will allow them to mount a serious challenge for the franchise's first Stanley Cup title.

X factor: Their offensive depth. Go back to what they were a year ago. The Wild were a team that relied heavily on a select group to create and/or score goals. It's part of the reason why they were among the lowest teams in terms of goals scored that qualified for the playoffs.

Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov have received supplemental help this season, as the Wild have nine players that have scored 10 or more goals in 2025-26. That balance has also helped them finish with a top five power-play unit in the NHL.

Player to watch: Quinn Hughes. Wild general manager Bill Guerin traded quite a bit to get one of the NHL's best defensemen for moments like this. In Hughes' time with the Wild, he has averaged more than a point per game.

What he has provided already has made the Wild a more formidable team because of how he can pick teams apart as a facilitator. But what he did at the Olympics for the gold-medal-winning Team USA creates the expectation Hughes could be in store for an even bigger star turn once the playoffs begin.

Bold prediction: If the Wild advance beyond the first round -- for the first time since 2015 -- they'll win the Stanley Cup.

Record: 35-27-20, 90 points

First-round opponent: Avalanche

Case for a Stanley Cup run: The Kings have always been aware of what's at stake in past postseasons -- they won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. But what makes this postseason different is that quite a bit could change once it's all over.

Longtime captain Anze Kopitar is retiring. That means the Kings will need a new captain and top-line center that can replicate -- or come close to replicating -- what Kopitar did.

And if that's not enough, the Western Conference is starting to see teams that were once in the cellar begin to aim higher -- like their in-state rivals in Anaheim and San Jose -- while others who were playoff teams in 2025 but missed this year's edition will have an eye on next year's playoffs.

So yeah, the pressure is on in L.A., and that can be a good thing.

X factor: Did they learn from last year? Taking that 2-0 lead in the first round against the Oilers showed that the Kings can pose a serious challenge to one of the best teams in the NHL in a playoff environment. However, errors and mistakes after the 2-0 lead compounded in a way that became too difficult to overcome.

Finding a way to better navigate what they experienced last year could be the difference in reaching the second round or having their season end with another painful first-round exit.

Player to watch: Artemi Panarin. This is exactly why the Kings made the push to win the Panarin trade sweepstakes before the Olympic break. He gives them a dynamic forward who can score for himself and create for others.

What Panarin provided was already a necessity for the Kings, but it became further amplified once Kevin Fiala sustained a fractured leg at the Olympics. Panarin was averaging more than a point per game upon arriving in L.A., with the belief that his scoring ability can carry over into another crucial playoff appearance for the Kings.

Bold prediction: The Olympic version of Joel Armia returns! He averages more than a point per game in the playoffs.

Pacific Division

Record: 39-26-17, 95 points

First-round opponent: Mammoth

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Challenging as the regular season may have been at times, the Stanley Cup playoffs are actually when the real assessment begins for the Golden Knights. That's why they fired Bruce Cassidy, the coach who guided them to their Stanley Cup title in 2023, and hired the coach they believe can bring them another: John Tortorella.

The Knights won seven of eight contests under their new coach, which has created the belief that the Golden Knights could be playing some of their most consistent hockey at the most important time of the year.

X factor: How Carter Hart has played since Tortorella's arrival. No team had a lower save percentage in 5-on-5 play than the Golden Knights this season. But that's what makes Tortorella's brief regular-season stint intriguing.

Hart finished with a .930 save percentage over his six starts in April. That could be seen as a potential sign of a turnaround, given Hart's .887 save percentage throughout an injury-riddled first campaign overall in Vegas.

Player to watch: Mitch Marner. Signing an eight-year deal worth $12 million annually comes with expectations. Especially for a franchise that has been defined by its ability to win no matter the cost.

In two of Marner's past three postseasons, he has averaged either a point per game or more than a point per game. Getting that level of production -- along with his ability to play heavy minutes in the defensive zone -- places him in a position to be one of the most important players in the Golden Knights' bid for a second title.

Bold prediction: Vegas will have at least one round during the playoffs in which it will lead the NHL in team save percentage.

Record: 41-30-11, 93 points

First-round opponent: Ducks

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Few of the teams in this year's postseason landscape have gone through what the Oilers have experienced.

They've fallen into two-game deficits at the start of a series only to come back and win. They've made numerous lineup adjustments that have led to some of their more unheralded players showing up in significant moments. They've even found ways to navigate their goaltending issues in ways that allowed them to reach consecutive Cup Finals.

And this year, the Florida Panthers won't be waiting for them in the Cup Final.

X factor: It's their supporting cast. The challenge for the Oilers the last two years hasn't been what they'll receive from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. It has been what they can receive from either other members of their core or the rest of their supporting cast. Especially when members from previous postseasons like Connor Brown, Evander Kane, Brett Kulak, John Klingberg and Corey Perry, among others, are elsewhere.

That supporting cast is even more important as Draisaitl's availability remains in question after a regular-season-ending, lower-body injury sustained in March. He has resumed practicing but has not been confirmed to start the series for Edmonton.

Player to watch: Connor Ingram. One of the biggest issues facing the Oilers over the past two postseasons has been their inconsistencies in net. That's why they made the decision to trade Stuart Skinner in exchange for Tristan Jarry ... only to watch Jarry struggle.

Ingram, who was promoted from the AHL, has emerged into the Oilers' most consistent goalie, but he has just four games of postseason experience, back in 2022 with the Predators.

Bold prediction: Ingram will get through at least one series without being replaced for performance reasons.

Record: 43-33-6, 92 points

First-round opponent: Oilers

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Part of the strategy the Ducks have used to build their roster has centered around insulating their young players with veterans. The reason for that is to establish a culture, while also providing their roster with those who have playoff experience.

Now that the Ducks are in the postseason? It further reinforces how the decision to bring in veterans with significant playoff résumés like John Carlson, Mikael Granlund, Radko Gudas, Alex Killorn, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba could once again benefit the franchise.

X factor: Coach Joel Quenneville. This will be his first playoff since he was banned by the NHL in connection with the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation.

Quenneville's on-ice accomplishments have made him one of the greatest bench bosses in the history of the sport. He has won more than 1,000 games, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago, and also has a title from his time as an assistant with the Avalanche in 1996.

Player to watch: Leo Carlsson. There was a point this season at which Carlsson was receiving Hart Trophy consideration, before he sustained a left thigh injury in January that forced him to miss the Olympics. The 21-year-old has proved he can handle the demands of being a trusted two-way, top-line center in the NHL.

What now stands before him is a chance to further cement his place as someone who could become a long-term playoff fixture in the Western Conference.

Bold prediction: John Carlson continues what he did since being traded -- and leads all defensemen in points after the first round.

Record: 43-32-6, 92 points

First-round opponent: Golden Knights

Case for a Stanley Cup run: Depth is everything in the playoffs. Especially for those teams that can rely upon numerous players to score goals. The Mammoth have used their depth to help win games all season.

Utah has six players that scored 20 or more goals, along with 10 players altogether who have reached double figures. Couple that with the fact that the Mammoth are among the top 10 teams in the NHL in fewest shots allowed and scoring chances allowed, and it could make the Mammoth a threat in their first playoff appearance as a franchise.

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X factor: The decision to bring in veterans with Stanley Cup experience. Every team with a young core has made it a point to add veterans for moments such as this.

Utah has players like that in Ian Cole, Nate Schmidt, Mikhail Sergachev, Brandon Tanev and Vitek Vanecek. Four of those five have won Stanley Cups, and Tanev has appeared in 59 postseason games.

That's a contrast compared with six of the players who lead the team in points: Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz have combined to appear in 21 playoff games, and Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka will be making their playoff debuts this week.

Player to watch: Clayton Keller. So much of his progress -- and that of the franchise he captains -- has been intertwined.

His personal growth, which has allowed him to finish with more than 80 points in three of the past four seasons, has come as the Mammoth have sought to evolve into a playoff team.

How will it work out for Keller and the Mammoth now that they're both at their desired destination of the playoffs?

Bold prediction: Inexperience will be pushed aside and Dylan Guenther will lead the playoffs in goals after the first round.