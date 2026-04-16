Sharks sign defenseman Eric Pohlkamp to 2-year deal

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks signed Hobey Baker Award finalist Eric Pohlkamp to a two-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

Pohlkamp was originally a fifth-round pick by San Jose in 2023 and went to Denver to play college hockey. The 22-year-old defenseman helped the Pioneers win the NCAA championship last week with a 2-1 win in the title game over Wisconsin.

Pohlkamp had 18 goals and 21 assists for Denver this past season, leading all college defensemen in points and goals. He was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award given to the top college hockey player.

He had 40 goals and 58 assists in 119 career games at Denver. He also has international experience, scoring three points in seven games for Team USA in the World Junior Championships.

The Sharks recently named Pohlkamp their prospect of the year. His contract will run for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.