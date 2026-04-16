2026 NHL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN

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Let the chaos commence.

Sixteen teams will compete for the oldest trophy in North American professional sports during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two months of adrenaline-filled postseason hockey will end with the NHL crowning a new champion after the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in each of the past two Stanley Cup Finals.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

What is the schedule?

Dates and times will be updated based on game results.

*All times Eastern

April 18

3 p.m. Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes

5:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NHL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.