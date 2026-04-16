Re-signing Connor Bedard 'important' priority for Blackhawks entering big offseason

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CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard is going to get paid. That's for sure. The only questions are how much and how many years.

It also looks as if Bedard is going to be named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks. That seems like it's only a matter of timing.

That's the easy part of this offseason for Chicago. The rest of the picture is more complicated.

The Blackhawks are moving into another big summer after going 29-39-14 this year, an 11-point improvement on the previous season and still nowhere near playoff contention. They have finished No. 31 in the NHL each of the last three years.

"The end of the day, we've got to start winning," Bedard said Thursday, a day after the Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 in their season finale. "It's been a while, and I think it takes a toll on you, and you want to make that step. We talk about it all the time, but it's on us to go out there, have good summers, come back and make that leap."

It all begins with Bedard, who continued his steady improvement in his third season since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2023. The 20-year-old center set career highs with 30 goals and 45 assists in 69 games.

Bedard is eligible for restricted free agency, but it's unlikely that his contract situation lingers for that long. He has said repeatedly how much he likes playing in Chicago and expressed confidence in the direction of the team. And Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has made it clear what the rebuilding franchise thinks of its biggest star.

"We'll get that done, and we'll get to work soon on that," Davidson said. "Like I said, he's so important to our team. He took such a big step forward this year in every facet. So yeah, that's certainly an important one to cross off the list."

Bedard's contract may be a foregone conclusion, but the final numbers in terms of length and cap hit will help the shape the future of the franchise as it considers what it wants to do with the rest of its top prospects as their rookie deals wind down.

"It's just seeing kind of what fits the team best, what fits me best and just going from there kind of thing," Bedard said. "So, you know, I'm very open to however they see it and what they have to say."

Chicago traded away its entire leadership group at the deadline, sending captain Nick Foligno to Minnesota and alternate captains Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson to Edmonton. Playing without some of their top veteran leaders, the Blackhawks went 6-11-4 in their last 21 games.

Bedard became an alternate captain after the Murphy deal, and he said being named captain would be "a special, special honor for sure." His teammates think he's ready for the challenge, too.

"As a guy that has played with him and been on the team since he's been here, I've seen how he's changed as a person and player, and he's shown everybody in this organization - including me - that he knows what it takes to win," fellow forward Ryan Donato said. "He's put in the work and he's dedicated and obviously he's the franchise player. We want to make sure we play our best for him, but he wants to give his best to every guy."

Chicago put together a solid start in its first season under coach Jeff Blashill, but it dropped off late in November. Then Bedard injured his right shoulder on Dec. 12 and Frank Nazar broke his jaw on Dec. 20, accelerating the decline for the team.

The Blackhawks have made just one postseason appearance since 2017, and that was the expanded playoff format after the 2020 season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Going into next season, it's, playoffs are the expectation," defenseman Alex Vlasic said. "We're not here to do this again. And we all know that in the locker room. We have confidence in our group."

How much confidence Davidson has in his group of young players remains to be seen. While it has become increasingly difficult to sign an impact player in free agency, Davidson has the resources to trade for a star if he can find the right match.

The Blackhawks drafted 11 players in the first round alone over the previous four years. They will have another top-four selection in this year's draft, along with three second rounders.

"We're definitely going to explore what's out there," said Davidson, who finalized a multiyear contract extension with the team before the season finale. "I don't think I'm shy to try things. Just nothing has arisen in the last little while to make that happen. But we're going to look at what we can do to add to the roster, of course."