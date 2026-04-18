Breaking down the masks of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoff goalies

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It's Stanley Cup playoff time, when game-saving stops -- and stylish ones at that -- can turn goaltenders into household names. It also helps when they save the game in style -- and the same continues this year.

Goalies around the league are once again showing up to the postseason with lids that steal the show.

Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood featured his teammate, Mackenzie Blackwood, on one of his in a "Dumb and Dumber" theme. Tom from Tom and Jerry cartoon fame dangles a bone for Edmonton Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry's dog in one lid, and the color of Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes' mask changes in subzero temperatures.

Here are the top goaltender buckets of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lukas Dostal

Dostal received a new mask just in time for the postseason, one full of the Ducks' logos and colors.

Ville Husso

Husso pays tribute to Guy Hebert and Teemu Selanne, two Ducks legends who appear on opposite sides of his lid.

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Jeremy Swayman

Though Swayman's mask features nods to Boston like the Bunker Hill Monument and a retro Bruins logo, it's the personal touches that stand out most. Alaska, his home state, his niece's handprint and the No. 1 on the chin -- the only number he has worn in the NHL -- highlight that connection.

Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo might have the most unique details on his lid. First, there's a polar bear rocking a Bruins jersey on one side and the old Boston Garden on the other. Hidden on the back, though, are Lightning McQueen and Cruz Ramirez from the movie "Cars 3," a nod to Korpisalo's son, who loves the film series.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Designed by David Gunnarsson, Luukkonen's mask continues his buffalo rage theme with this new lid.

Alex Lyon

Lyon pays homage to legendary Sabres goalie Dominik Hašek, who appears on both sides of his mask.

Brandon Bussi

There's a special meaning to Bussi's lid, as it's a tribute to his younger brother, who is autistic. Also included is the Canes' "Struttin' Stormy" logo in a neat detail.

Frederik Andersen

No surprise here -- the Lego Viking mask of Andersen, who hails from Denmark, is among the best.

Colorado Avalanche

Scott Wedgewood

Wedgewood always is in the running for most fun designs in the league, and this season is no different. One of them follows a "Dumb and Dumber" theme with fellow goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. The other includes Wedgewood's two daughters as princesses going down the Rocky Mountains on snow tubes with the family's two dogs next to them.

Mackenzie Blackwood

A monster appears on the top of this lid for Blackwood, which is inspired by the Patrick Roy Avalanche era.

Jake Oettinger

Oettinger's mask includes a screaming animal on the top with bulging eyes and sharp fangs.

Casey DeSmith

The snake theme of DeSmith's look includes a nod to Gary De'Snake from "Zootopia 2," who is featured on the design.

Edmonton Oilers

Connor Ingram

Ingram is in the running for simplest design, but as long as it gets the job done, nothing else matters.

(Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Tristan Jarry

It's two fun looks for Jarry, with Tom and Jerry and his dogs included in both. One of them notably includes Tom dangling fish bones above his dog, who looks up with a frown.

Darcy Kuemper

Playing to the Kings' namesake, Kuemper's lid includes plenty of crowns.

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Anton Forsberg

Forsberg's mask follows a City of Angels theme with the downtown Los Angeles skyline, but there's also a nod to Kings legends Wayne Gretzky and Rogie Vachon.

Filip Gustavsson

The home helmet for Gustavsson boasts a matte colorway with the ice fisher on one side and pond hockey goalies on the other. His road lid includes more white to match the jerseys with elements trying to replicate what "the wild is really like," he explained.

Jesper Wallstedt

Pine trees are a staple of Minnesota, and Wallstedt leans into that element for his look.

Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault

There might not be a more menacing mask than Montembeault's, which includes snakes and skeletons scattered throughout for an intimidating design.

Jakub Dobes

Dobes is in the running for the most unique lid -- the paint changes colors in subzero temperatures, as displayed by the artist.

Linus Ullmark

Ullmark wanted a clean white mask for road games and settled on one with a dragon-inspired look full of neat details. Ullmark said it's one of the favorite masks he has had in his career.

Leevi Merilainen

Design elements reminiscent of the movie "Gladiator" adorn both sides of the lid, living up to the Senators theme.

Samuel Ersson

Ersson's mask boasts gargoyles similar to the sculptures that guarded old buildings in Philadelphia, but what steals the show is a neat tribute to legendary Flyers goalie Bernie Parent, who died in September.

Dan Vladar

A fan of the bands Metallica and Iron Maiden, Vladar pays homage to them with a unique lid.

Stuart Skinner

Traded to the Penguins midseason, Skinner leans into a Pittsburgh-centric theme with elements including the city's skyline and Three Sisters.

(Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Arturs Silovs

Silovs keeps it simple with a "Man of Steel" theme for his mask, creating a clever look.

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Vasilevskiy's lid is a "Gzhel" style design, inspired by the blue and white ceramics produced in the Gzhel village near Moscow.

(Photo by Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jonas Johansson

Pirates are often a theme of Johansson's masks, and this helmet has a menacing one on the side.

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Karel Vejmelka

Vejmelka's lid has a retro theme with mountains all over the design.

Vitek Vanecek

Dark mammoth tusks pop out alongside mountain peaks on Vanecek's mask.

Carter Hart

It will be hard to find a more surprising inclusion on a mask than Hart's, which boasts legendary singer and actor Johnny Cash on the side.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Adin Hill

Hill's lid follows a medieval theme with elements like a golden dragon and bricks, leading to an imposing design.