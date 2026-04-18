Breaking down the masks of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoff goalies

It's Stanley Cup playoff time, when game-saving stops -- and stylish ones at that -- can turn goaltenders into household names. It also helps when they save the game in style -- and the same continues this year.
Goalies around the league are once again showing up to the postseason with lids that steal the show.
Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood featured his teammate, Mackenzie Blackwood, on one of his in a "Dumb and Dumber" theme. Tom from Tom and Jerry cartoon fame dangles a bone for Edmonton Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry's dog in one lid, and the color of Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes' mask changes in subzero temperatures.
Here are the top goaltender buckets of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Anaheim Ducks
Dostal received a new mask just in time for the postseason, one full of the Ducks' logos and colors.
Husso pays tribute to Guy Hebert and Teemu Selanne, two Ducks legends who appear on opposite sides of his lid.
Boston Bruins
Though Swayman's mask features nods to Boston like the Bunker Hill Monument and a retro Bruins logo, it's the personal touches that stand out most. Alaska, his home state, his niece's handprint and the No. 1 on the chin -- the only number he has worn in the NHL -- highlight that connection.
Korpisalo might have the most unique details on his lid. First, there's a polar bear rocking a Bruins jersey on one side and the old Boston Garden on the other. Hidden on the back, though, are Lightning McQueen and Cruz Ramirez from the movie "Cars 3," a nod to Korpisalo's son, who loves the film series.
Buffalo Sabres
Designed by David Gunnarsson, Luukkonen's mask continues his buffalo rage theme with this new lid.
Lyon pays homage to legendary Sabres goalie Dominik Hašek, who appears on both sides of his mask.
Carolina Hurricanes
There's a special meaning to Bussi's lid, as it's a tribute to his younger brother, who is autistic. Also included is the Canes' "Struttin' Stormy" logo in a neat detail.
No surprise here -- the Lego Viking mask of Andersen, who hails from Denmark, is among the best.
Colorado Avalanche
Scott Wedgewood
Wedgewood always is in the running for most fun designs in the league, and this season is no different. One of them follows a "Dumb and Dumber" theme with fellow goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. The other includes Wedgewood's two daughters as princesses going down the Rocky Mountains on snow tubes with the family's two dogs next to them.
Mackenzie Blackwood
A monster appears on the top of this lid for Blackwood, which is inspired by the Patrick Roy Avalanche era.
Dallas Stars
Oettinger's mask includes a screaming animal on the top with bulging eyes and sharp fangs.
The snake theme of DeSmith's look includes a nod to Gary De'Snake from "Zootopia 2," who is featured on the design.
Edmonton Oilers
Ingram is in the running for simplest design, but as long as it gets the job done, nothing else matters.
Tristan Jarry
It's two fun looks for Jarry, with Tom and Jerry and his dogs included in both. One of them notably includes Tom dangling fish bones above his dog, who looks up with a frown.
Los Angeles Kings
Playing to the Kings' namesake, Kuemper's lid includes plenty of crowns.
Forsberg's mask follows a City of Angels theme with the downtown Los Angeles skyline, but there's also a nod to Kings legends Wayne Gretzky and Rogie Vachon.
Minnesota Wild
The home helmet for Gustavsson boasts a matte colorway with the ice fisher on one side and pond hockey goalies on the other. His road lid includes more white to match the jerseys with elements trying to replicate what "the wild is really like," he explained.
Pine trees are a staple of Minnesota, and Wallstedt leans into that element for his look.
Montreal Canadiens
There might not be a more menacing mask than Montembeault's, which includes snakes and skeletons scattered throughout for an intimidating design.
Jakub Dobes
Dobes is in the running for the most unique lid -- the paint changes colors in subzero temperatures, as displayed by the artist.
Ottawa Senators
Ullmark wanted a clean white mask for road games and settled on one with a dragon-inspired look full of neat details. Ullmark said it's one of the favorite masks he has had in his career.
Design elements reminiscent of the movie "Gladiator" adorn both sides of the lid, living up to the Senators theme.
Philadelphia Flyers
Ersson's mask boasts gargoyles similar to the sculptures that guarded old buildings in Philadelphia, but what steals the show is a neat tribute to legendary Flyers goalie Bernie Parent, who died in September.
New mask alert! 🚨👀#PHIvsBUF | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/U6RT9nyYmm— x - Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 18, 2025
A fan of the bands Metallica and Iron Maiden, Vladar pays homage to them with a unique lid.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Traded to the Penguins midseason, Skinner leans into a Pittsburgh-centric theme with elements including the city's skyline and Three Sisters.
Silovs keeps it simple with a "Man of Steel" theme for his mask, creating a clever look.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Vasilevskiy's lid is a "Gzhel" style design, inspired by the blue and white ceramics produced in the Gzhel village near Moscow.
Pirates are often a theme of Johansson's masks, and this helmet has a menacing one on the side.
Utah Mammoth
Vejmelka's lid has a retro theme with mountains all over the design.
Dark mammoth tusks pop out alongside mountain peaks on Vanecek's mask.
Vegas Golden Knights
It will be hard to find a more surprising inclusion on a mask than Hart's, which boasts legendary singer and actor Johnny Cash on the side.
Hill's lid follows a medieval theme with elements like a golden dragon and bricks, leading to an imposing design.