Oilers' McDavid wraps up NHL scoring title with 4-assist finale

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EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid had four assists to take the NHL scoring title with 138 points and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Thursday night to finish second in the Pacific Division and open the playoffs at home.

Edmonton will host Anaheim on Monday night in Game 1. The Oilers were 7-2-2 in their last 11 to finish 41-30-12, while Vancouver was last in the NHL at 25-49-8.

McDavid, who finished eight points ahead of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, won his sixth Art Ross title as the NHL scoring leader to tie Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe for second -- four behind Wayne Gretzky. McDavid reached 1,220 career points, passing Jeremy Roenick, Larry Murphy and Jean Beliveau to advance to 47th on the NHL list. McDavid entered the season 71st.

Rookie Matthew Savoie had his first hat trick, Josh Samanski, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Colton Dach also scored and Evan Bouchard had three assists. Connor Ingram made 11 saves, allowing only Ty Mueller's first career goal.

Edmonton was buoyed by the return of forward Zach Hyman and is expecting star forward Leon Draisaitl back during the opening series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.