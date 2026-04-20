How WWE explains the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs' first round

Rasmus Andersson and Brett Howden are sent to the penalty box for the Golden Knights along with Sean Durzi for the Mammoth following their first-period fisticuffs. (1:17)

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The opening weekend of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs coincided with WWE's signature premium live event, Wrestlemania. Both are dramatic spectacles featuring impressive athletes.

The most difficult trophy to win in sports and the grandest stage of them all in pro wrestling, married together for one weekend on the ESPN family of networks.

For a guy that grew up loving both -- and happened to eventually work in both (Kyle Edwards is a future WWE Hall of Famer, watch out Class of 2048!) -- I thought it would be fun to identify a phrase from the world of wrestling that describes each of the first-round series in the NHL postseason bracket.

We start with an obvious one describing the Battle of Pennsylvania:

Wrestling term: Heat

This can describe a lot of things in wrestling -- for example, when a crowd boos you mercilessly. Just like what Penguins fans at PPG Paints Arena did to the Flyers during Game 1, despite the loss.

Heat also describes hatred and animosity among two or more wrestlers -- the Battle of Pennsylvania embodies that. These two teams hate each other, and we are all along for the ride, gleefully eating our popcorn like the Big E meme gif, enjoying the carnage on the two ends of the Keystone State.

The other way this word can be used is when you have an issue with someone or a group of people. You disrespected me behind my back and I found out? I have heat with you now. Both the Pens and Flyers would certainly be justified in having heat with hockey pundits that wrote them completely before the season off as playoff bubble burnouts at best -- or basement-dwelling NHL draft order merchants.

Wrestling term: Pop

A "pop" is the roar of the crowd, a loud cheer, a massive response. The crowd jumping out of their feet and yelling and screaming. And after 14 years of missing the postseason, the city of Buffalo might deliver the loudest pop in hockey history over and over throughout this series. Bring it on, Buffalo! Not to be outdone, Boston is a passionate hockey market, and Bruins fans might try to match the decibel level.

Another way to use the term is to "pop" a market -- as in, the wrestling show did so well, when it returns to that town, attendance increases because the show was captivating enough that people want to see it return. The Sabres have that -- multiple sellouts after being in the doldrums for quite a while. Want further evidence? They can't keep the Beer Sabres in stock, they've been selling out so quickly.

Wrestling term: NXT

NXT is WWE's proving ground, or developmental system. Essentially, where future WWE Superstars are made. For example, Oba Femi. Or Je'Von Evans. Also Trick Williams. All three were featured at Wrestlemania this year, with the opportunity to steal the show.

The Habs have that vibe -- a young, hungry squad looking for playoff success. Is it a year too early for "Goal" Caulfield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Huton and the rest? What about Jakub Dobes, Jacob Fowler and the crop of young goalies? We shall see. It's going to be fun to watch.

NXT is run by one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, Shawn Michaels. Which is fitting for this comparison because the Lightning have been one of the most successful teams of the last decade, and are led by one of the great coaches of our generation, Jon Cooper. They have one of the best goalies of our generation in Andre Vasilevskiy, one of the best defenseman in Victor Hedman and best forwards in Nikita Kucherov.

Wrestling term: Counters

A counter is simply a change in the direction of the match: wrestler A puts wrestler B in a headlock, wrestler B counters with a hammer lock, wrestler A takes wrestler B over in a waistlock to the mat... on and on the beautiful chain goes.

Game 1 certainly wasn't that - a 2-0 victory for Carolina. But if Brady Tkachuk in the first second of the game was any indication, a counter punch could be coming from the Senators, the team that accumulated the third most hits in the NHL this season.

This series could easily go seven games: punch, counter punch. Hold, counter hold. The Hurricanes are built for this -- they always win at least one series under coach Rod Brind'Amour, who also lifted the Stanley Cup with the Canes in 2006.

Wrestling term: Championship

This one feels like the Western Conference finals in the first round. In wrestling parlance, this is a World Heavyweight Championship match happening in the opening match on the card.

Whatever the placement, it's a fascinating matchup full of stars and storylines:

Can Jake Oettinger, who stayed in net for all six goals in Game 1, bounce back?

Will Minnesota be able to keep their foot on the gas?

What about the Dallas firepower, will they wake up?

So much to look forward to in this battle of the behemoths.

Sometimes you get a world title match on RAW or Smackdown, or even at a live untelevised event, and you're not expecting it. We were expecting this matchup for a large portion of this season. We thought a match like this would take place at Wrestlemania or Summerslam. But we're getting it now.

Glass half-full view; at least we're getting it. It's going to be a lot of fun. As P.K. Subban likes to say, "Buckle up!"

Wrestling term: Bloodline

The Bloodline is arguably the greatest storyline in WWE history. A years-long saga with multiple twists and turns but one constant -- the World Champion, Roman Reigns, being at the center of it all. And, for a very long time, remaining champion.

The Golden Knights have been perennial contenders since entering the league in 2017-18, and they keep that aura coming into the 2026 postseason. Roman Reigns also had a wise man, Paul Heyman (the greatest talker in pro wrestling history). Vegas now also has a wiseman: John Tortorella, who assumed the bench late in the regular season and has led the team to a terrific record, securing a playoff berth and marching into the postseason.

The Bloodline also had its flaws and fractures. For a long time, there was friction with Sami Zayn, and other members of the faction; the Golden Knights front office has shown no mercy when it comes to trading away fan favorites or electing not to re-sign them. There's another possibly fatal flaw for Vegas this spring: What will the Golden Knights' goaltending look like? Can Carter Hart be the guy that backstops them to another Cup run?

Wrestling term: Finishing the story

At Wrestlemania 40, Cody Rhodes completed one of the most spectacular feats in pro wrestling storytelling history. The American Nightmare "finished the story," defeating Roman Reigns to capture the World Championship. It was a cathartic experience for wrestling fans, who vividly remember seeing Cody fall to Roman at Wrestlemania 39 the previous year, after chasing the world title for years.

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After two straight losses in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, Connor McDavid signed one of the team-friendliest deals in NHL history this preseason, a two-year, $25 million dollar extension that was very much a statement: "we MUST finish the story."

Can that story be finished this year? If McDavid doesn't win a Stanley Cup in his lifetime, it would be a shame -- he is without question one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

So, will Connor McDavid finally finish HIS story? In order to do that, the Oilers will need to dig in right now.

Wrestling term: Avshausen

One of the most entertaining performers in WWE today is Danhausen, the part-vampire, part-ghoul friendly demon who once described himself as "Conan O'Brien, but possessed." He has "cursed" a great many Superstars in his brief time with the WWE this year.

The Avs would love nothing more than to "curse" their opponents throughout the playoffs, much like they did in the regular season -- and avoid being the victims of the "Presidents' Trophy curse" themselves. Nathan MacKinnon and the guys will be more than happy to leave the t-shirt cannon for the Kings if they eliminate them from the postseason.

There are other similarities. Danhausen has a list of demands (a blimp being one of them). Nathan MacKinnon is demanding about his diet. Danhausen loves to accumulate human monies. A lot of people will bet their human monies on the team with the shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup. Danhausen is undefeated in WWE. The Avs went 32-4-7 in their first 40 games this season.

The Kings must have thought they were cursed due to playing (and losing to) the Oilers in the postseason for the last four years. Good news: You're not playing Edmonton again in the first round. Bad news: You're playing the best team in the NHL. Very nice, very evil!