O'Connor caps long comeback with key goal in Avs' Game 1 win

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DENVER -- Logan O'Connor had already waited a year to score again. So, what was one more period?

The Colorado Avalanche forward had his second-period goal waved off Sunday because of goaltender interference. He found the net again in the third during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series.

"Super happy to get it out of the way," O'Connor said.

It had been a long, arduous road for O'Connor since he scored in Game 4 of a playoff series against Dallas on April 26. He underwent hip surgery in June, and that played a role in postponing his season debut until March 24. He skated in just 13 games in the regular season and finished with two assists.

If there's anyone who understands the long wait -- and patience required -- it's Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. He missed three regular seasons because of a knee injury before returning for Game 3 of that series against Dallas a year ago.

"We've just kept telling him to save them -- save them until we really need him," Landeskog said. "Tonight, we needed it."

Early in the third, O'Connor took advantage of a breakdown in the Kings' zone to swoop in, grab a loose puck and lift a shot over the glove of Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg. It gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead -- a valuable insurance tally as the Kings would cut the deficit with 2:22 remaining.

After scoring, O'Connor lifted his stick in the air and then pumped his gloves in celebration. His teammates quickly mobbed him.

"I'm really happy for him," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "That's a long road to get back. ... Being out of the lineup is the worst thing when you're a player because you're just wanting to help, and you're wanting to make an impact."

O'Connor was limited to nearly 10 minutes, and his only shot on goal was the one in which he scored. His presence was felt all over the ice.

"He's kind of like that little water bug-energy guy, and he's used to playing in big moments," said goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who stopped 24 shots in his first career start in the Stanley Cup playoffs. "He's a big part of that room, so his presence was missed. It's fun to have him back in there chirping with the guys and just bringing that energy that he always brings on the ice."

Colorado nearly scored in the second period, when O'Connor lined a shot past Forsberg. But the officials signaled no goal. It was ruled that Jack Drury made contact with Forsberg after a collision with Drew Doughty. The Avalanche challenged, but the call stood.

"Once we challenged, I was hoping we'd obviously get that one back," O'Connor said. "I thought we did a good job just to stunt the momentum that could've provided their team after we didn't get that one."

It has been quite a stretch for O'Connor, who saw his college team, the University of Denver, win its 11th NCAA title last weekend.

Now, this long-awaited goal. The capacity crowd erupted when he scored.

"It was just great for OC to see that go in," Drury said. "He's worked really hard to come back, and I think he's been really good the last few games. It's great to see it go in for him."