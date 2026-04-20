Sources: Oilers expect Leon Draisaitl to return for Game 1

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Edmonton Oilers star center Leon Draisaitl is expected to return for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, sources told ESPN.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said earlier Monday that Draisaitl was a game-time decision, as was veteran forward Jason Dickinson.

Draisaitl has not played since March 15 after suffering a lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators. He briefly flew to Germany for treatment with a specialist before returning to Edmonton to continue his rehab. Draisaitl joined the team for full practices last week and practiced on Sunday with Edmonton's top power-play unit.

Draisaitl finished the regular season with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games. The Oilers are looking to get over the hump with their star-studded tandem of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid after losing in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons.

The Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division, but will have home ice over the Anaheim Ducks, who are returning to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Draisaitl is a major boost for Edmonton, however the Oilers looked solid down the stretch winning seven of their final 11 games.