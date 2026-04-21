Kapanen nets two, Draisaitl returns as Oilers outlast Ducks

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EDMONTON, Alberta -- Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal with 1:54 left in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in the opener of their first-round playoff series Monday night, a game in which star forward Leon Draisaitl returned from injury.

Jason Dickinson also scored twice for the Oilers, who trailed 3-2 entering the third.

Draisaitl returned to the ice after missing the final 14 regular-season games because of a lower-body injury. Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two assists for Edmonton.

"I felt OK. Certainly going to take a couple games to really be myself, and really trust myself again," Draisaitl said. "But for a start, I thought it was OK."

The Oilers are seeking their third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, having lost each of the past two seasons to the Florida Panthers, who missed out on postseason play this year.

Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, and Leo Carlsson also scored for the Ducks, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Lukas Dostal stopped 30 shots for Anaheim.

Connor Ingram, making his first postseason start for the Oilers, made 25 saves, including a doozy in the waning seconds, to earn the win.

"It's loud in there. After the anthem, one thing I always do is smile and take it all in," Ingram said. "That was one today where I was like, 'This is cool.'"

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

"Obviously, this wasn't our best, wasn't our sharpest," Draisaitl said of the team's performance, especially on a power-play unit that went 0-for-2. "But certainly, we'll chip away at it, and be better next game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.