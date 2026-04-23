Mammoth offer jersey exchange for Golden Knight fans at Game 3

Open Extended Reactions

When Utah received an NHL franchise in 2024, the Vegas Golden Knights had already staked a claim to Salt Lake City as part of their kingdom. With the teams battling for the first time in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, the Utah Mammoth has made a fashionable offer to change those fans' allegiances.

On Friday, the Mammoth will hold their first jersey exchange outside the Delta Center. On a first-come basis, fans can exchange their Golden Knights jerseys for a 2025-26 Mammoth home jersey -- one without a name or numbers on it. The swap is free. Jerseys and jersey sizes are subject to availability.

"It's been incredible to see the way Utah has embraced this team from day one," said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth.

The swap will begin at noon local time, a few hours before the Mammoth and Knights meet in Utah's first home playoff game. The teams are tied 1-1 after the Mammoth's 3-2 Game 2 win in Vegas on Tuesday night.

There could be a robust turnout for the jersey exchange. Before the Mammoth arrived, Salt Lake City was Golden Knights territory.

Since entering the league in 2017-18 as an expansion team, Vegas owner Bill Foley sought to make the Golden Knights "the team of the Rockies." At the time, the Golden Knights were on AT&T Sports Network, giving them a regional reach beyond Nevada. Vegas considered Salt Lake City to be part of its "market territory" in seeking out new fans.

In 2024, when Smith Entertainment Group acquired an NHL franchise -- following the demise of the Arizona Coyotes -- Foley said he was unbothered by losing out on that market.

"We give up Salt Lake City as a secondary territory, but we get Arizona, so we're OK. We still have our sphere of influence. But we love Salt Lake. We have a lot of fans there," he told KLAS-TV.

The Mammoth are doing their part to decrease that total -- at least aesthetically.