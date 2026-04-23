Flyers erupt for 3 goals in 2nd period to push Pens to brink of elimination

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PHILADELPHIA -- Trevor Zegras, Rasmus Ristolainen and Nick Seeler scored three goals on four shots in the second period in Philadelphia's first home playoff game in eight years, pushing the Flyers to the brink of a sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 Game 3 win on Wednesday night in their Eastern Conference best-of-seven first-round series.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' trio of goal scorers gave its raucous fans more reason to celebrate than just a first home playoff game since April 22, 2018, and first home playoff win since April 20, 2016, they can clinch their first playoff series win since the 2020 bubble season -- and they can do it against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

Dan Vladar, shaken up a bit in the third because of an apparent right hand or wrist injury, stopped 28 shots and again outplayed embattled Stuart Skinner in net.

Not long after Vladar was hit, Erik Karlsson scored on a power play to cut it to 3-2.

Noah Cates put the finishing touches on one of the biggest Flyers' wins in the past 16 years with a power-play goal for a 4-2 lead. Owen Tippett added an empty-netter in the waning minutes.