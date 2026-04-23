Johnston gives Stars double-OT win over Wild, series lead

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ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wyatt Johnston scored on a power-play deflection at 12:10 of the second overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild early Thursday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Matt Duchene tied it for Dallas on a power play midway through the third period, seconds after his backcheck on Matt Boldy averted a short-handed goal that would've put Minnesota up by two.

After the Wild failed to convert two overtime power plays, finishing 1-for-7 with the man advantage, the Stars took advantage of theirs after Danila Yurov's delay-of-game penalty. Nils Lundkvist's shot was knocked in by Johnston for his third goal in three games.

The game ended at 12:54 a.m.