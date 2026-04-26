Gretzky's last Oilers jersey sells at auction for record $2.8M

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Wayne Gretzky's final Edmonton Oilers jersey, worn during the controversial Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals in which Gretzky clinched his fourth and final title, has sold for $2,806,000 at Goldin Auctions, the most ever paid for a hockey jersey.

The previous record was $1.452 million, set in June 2022 for the same Gretzky jersey, sold via Grey Flannel Auctions.

The June 2022 sale included letters of authenticity from Photo-Match.com and MeiGray. However, in January, MeiGray matched the Gretzky jersey to more significant events. The Goldin Auctions' lot description notes that MeiGray "conclusively determined" that Gretzky wore the jersey in five separate contests, including Games 1 and 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals.

The No. 99 jersey that Wayne Gretzky wore when he clinched his fourth and final title with the Oilers in Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals sold for a record $2,806,000. B Bennett/Getty Images

Another game MeiGray matched the jersey to was the March 1, 1988 contest between the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, wherein Gretzky notched his 1,050th career assist, passing Gordie Howe as the all-time NHL leader. Gretzky retired in 1999 with 1,963 assists, still 714 more than any other player.

The photo-matching work represents a more than 93% increase in sale price in just under four years.

Besides marking Gretzky's final title, Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and Boston Bruins is also infamous for being canceled on May 4 when the electricity at the Boston Garden went out with less than four minutes to go in the second period and the score knotted at 3. Two days later, the Oilers won a brand-new game 6-3 to clinch the Cup and sweep Boston.

The Oilers traded Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings three months later.