The secrets to Porter Martone's instant success with the Flyers

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PHILADELPHIA -- The concourse of the Philadelphia Flyers' home arena is an abundance of orange. It's also a living timeline, with each fan's jersey marking a different era in the franchise's history, from their last Stanley Cup in 1975 to the present. Names like Clarke, Hextall, Lindros, Giroux and Couturier are on the back.

But Flyers fan Brett Yetter opted for the future when he purchased his jersey. He walked into Game 4 of their series against the Pittsburgh Penguins wearing the name and number of Porter Martone, who has spent only nine regular-season games and four playoff games with the Flyers.

Like Yetter, Martone is 19 years old. Unlike many NHL rookies, Martone jumped from the NCAA into a Stanley Cup playoff race and became an instant sensation in Philadelphia.

"I had to get one. I've had no hope in this city in, what, 10 years? [Matvei] Michkov, I got instantly. Martone, I got instantly," Yetter said. "Just give me hope. I'll give you money."

In fact, Martone has the NHL's highest-selling jersey since the Stanley Cup playoffs began two weeks ago. Those sales jumped 1,174% after Martone had winning goals in each of his first two playoff games, as the Flyers attempt to win their first postseason series since 2020.

"This is the best time of the year. The stakes are high," Martone said. "It's been exciting times in Philly. And it's exciting that this early in my career I get a taste of playoff hockey."

Martone was selected No. 6 by the Flyers in June. The Peterborough, Ontario, native fit the organizational purview: a power forward with a playmaker's hands and an antagonistic streak befitting of a Flyer. More than a few scouts, analysts and coaches have compared his game to that of one-time NHL MVP Corey Perry, both for his offensive skills and his penchant for malice.

Craig Button, director of scouting for TSN and a former NHL general manager, has always been bowled over by Martone's compete level.

"What I like about his game is his game. He's in it to win it. Players like him are unique. He plays on his toes. He'll jam a puck into the net. He'll grind on the boards. And he'll stick you. He's got a lot of what Corey Perry has," Button said. "He's confident. He's got the attitude."

Martone contains multitudes. He's the guy who had 10 points in nine regular-season games to help the Flyers make the playoffs, where he then has had three points through four games. Martone is also the guy who stuck his tongue out at the Penguins bench, and whose behavior provoked Evgeni Malkin to jab him in the face and Bryan Rust to bend his head back by pulling Martone's hair at the end of Game 4.

"I learned how to be on that fine line. I don't want to be in the penalty box all game, because I think I'm more valuable on the ice," Martone said. "You've got to play with that emotion but you can't go over that line. It's got to be at the proper times. You just have to manage your emotions."

His teammates marvel at how ready Martone has been for the playoff grind and the Battle of Pennsylvania.

"I think about when I was 19, I wasn't even close to a playoff game. I think a lot of us kind of joke about that," forward Garnet Hathaway said. "He's a great kid, and he's ready for this league, obviously. But he doesn't act that way, doesn't show it. He's humble and he wants to learn and he wants to improve. So I don't think you can even put a ceiling on what he could be."

MARTONE IS IN THE NHL NOW because he felt he was physically and mentally prepared to turn pro.

"I made the jump to the NHL because I thought I was ready. I thought it was my time," he said. "If I didn't, then I would have stayed at Michigan State for another year."

Button had Martone fourth on his draft board last June. He was convinced Martone could make an instant impact with the Flyers because of the path he took as a prospect, moving from the Ontario Hockey League to Michigan State this season.

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Martone had 98 points in 57 games with the Brampton Steelheads last season, sparking speculation that he might play a season of college hockey before joining the Flyers. Michigan State and coach Adam Nightingale went hard after Martone after watching phenom Gavin McKenna spurn them for conference rival Penn State, and top-line forward Isaac Howard leave for the Edmonton Oilers.

"I think a year at Michigan State, it helped him tremendously because he had outgrown playing in juniors. He was ready for the next step," Button said. "I think what Porter did this year was ideal for him to be able to come in and have that impact with the Flyers."

Martone credited Nightingale and the Spartans program with helping him refine his game.

"I think just really found my identity as a player and who I need to do to be successful," he said. "Coach Nightingale really forced on me to play below the harsh marks, play in front of the net. He said if I want to play at an NHL level, I have to play faster. That's something I really worked on there."

A season at Michigan State greatly aided Martone's development in a number of areas. Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire

In the NCAA, Martone faced older, larger and more physical competition. Button felt having older peers benefited Martone's maturity more than playing in Canadian juniors.

"You're not just maturing in college physically, you're maturing socially," he said. "When you're around teammates that are a little older, you're understanding them and you're understanding yourself."

Button also felt the "grind" of the college hockey practice and game schedule prepared him for the NHL.

"It's an advertisement for those kids to go and play an NCAA year, and then just turn pro in March," Button said. "You don't have to start pro in October, just wait six months and be ready."

Flyers GM Daniel Briere said the time at Michigan State was essential for Martone's growth as a person.

"Physically. That was the biggest reason for encouraging the move to the NCAA this season: To have a stepping step from the OHL to the NHL. To get stronger," he said. "For the amount of time he's spent in the gym, you can see in his body how it's changed. It's almost gone from a teenager to a man."

WHEN COACH RICK TOCCHET was a player on the Flyers, he was a power forward that could score 40 goals while being a physical presence in the tough areas of the ice and frequently antagonize his opponents.

In case you were wondering if he's a Porter Martone fan.

"Love the kid," Tocchet said. "He's just a hockey player. He loves the game. He's not afraid to say something either and I like that."

Tocchet is aware of the wave of hype that Martone is riding. Fans anticipated his arrival as something akin to a huge trade deadline acquisition. His first dozen games with Philadelphia only amplified the hype. Tocchet has appreciated how he has handled it.

"His head's not too big. I love that about a 19-year-old kid. It's not like I've had to tell him to tone him down. Basically, he seems like a veteran to me," the coach said.

"I think what's important for me is that we know he's 19 years old, but he doesn't act like it. He's really an unflappable kid. He's mixed in with the guys, the veterans that he's at dinner with, all the guys. You can just tell. His personality's great. And that's why I love him."

As a player, Rick Tocchet was feared both for his scoring prowess and his ability to get under opponents' skin. Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images

The Flyers have one of the youngest rosters in the postseason. The veteran players in their core -- captain Sean Couturier, forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim among them -- have been tasked with helping to assimilate the lesser-experienced players.

Rookie Denver Barkey, 21, played 43 games in the regular season. He has competed against Martone during his "whole life," including in Canadian juniors when Barkey played for the OHL London Knights.

"He's always been so special. Since he was drafted here, I've been able to see how much he loves the game, his passion for it," Barkey said. "Also his work ethic, just working on little things after practice, stuff like that. So I mean, it's not surprising he's doing this."

Barkey said the Flyers veterans made him feel at "home" on the team.

"Before my first game, I had my linemates just telling me, 'Go out there, play your game. Don't worry about making a turnover. Just go out there, have fun, enjoy it,'" he recalled. "I think those little things just go a long way. You're a little nervous and don't know what to expect. And I know they've done the same with Porter."

Couturier, who has been the Flyers' captain for the past three seasons, acknowledged that he hasn't had to be too hands-on with Martone.

"He's a mature kid that he knows the game really well. He's responsible on both sides of the puck and really there's not much to tell him," he said. "You just kind of want to make sure he stays in the moment and not think too far ahead. It's all about the moment. I'm sure he's enjoying it."

play 0:51 Porter Martone's goal puts the Flyers on the board Porter Martone's goal puts the Flyers on the board

Even as their present is impressive -- with the Flyers still poised to advance past the first round against the Penguins, leading the series 3-1 -- it's hard not to think about the future in Philadelphia. They Flyers players entering their prime in Trevor Zegras (25), Cam York (25), Tyson Foerster (24) and Jamie Drysdale (24). Behind them is an incredible tier of talents led by Martone (19), Michkov (21), Barkey (21), Oliver Bonk (21) and others.

Whatever transpires this postseason, the experience some of these players are getting will be vital to the Flyers maturing into a Stanley Cup contender. That's especially true for Martone.

"We're not expecting Porter to be a savior. Far from that. For us, it's giving him the chance to grow and play some meaningful games," Briere said earlier this season.

As others said, Martone has handled his arrival in the NHL with a startling maturity and efficiency.

"I think you forget his age, with the way he carries himself, the way he prepares, the way he even talks about his own game," Hathaway said. "You forget how a kid who's 19 can be like that. And it's a testament to how he was raised and the people he has around him."

But there's a part of Martone that's still the rookie drafted last June, the one who grew up a hockey fanatic and now finds himself trying to win a Stanley Cup playoff series against Sidney Crosby. He's a pro, and he plays like one. But sometimes, the 19-year-old comes through.

"You dream of playing in the NHL," Martone said, "and now you're living it."