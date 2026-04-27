Anze Kopitar's 20-year career comes to an end in Kings' loss

Anze Kopitar is applauded as he departs the ice one last time for the Kings. (3:15)

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After years of telling himself there would be a next year, it wasn't until the last six minutes of his final game that Anze Kopitar realized there wasn't going to be a next year.

Kopitar's 20-year career came to an end Sunday with the Los Angeles Kings losing 5-1 to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

The Avalanche will advance to the second round where they'll face either the Dallas Stars or the Minnesota Wild.

As for the Kings, they have failed to advance beyond the first round since they won their second Stanley Cup in 2014. They'll be left to rue what went wrong after another first-round exit ahead of an offseason that won't include Kopitar on their roster for the first time since he debuted in the 2006-07 season.

"It's hard to comprehend. But, at the same time, these are the two reasons I'm really going enjoy next year too," said Kopitar, who was surrounded by his two children. "It's very bittersweet, for sure. There's going to be some tears. But that's the way life goes, right? It's a circle. It's been one hell of a ride for 20 years."

Kopitar's final game began with Nathan MacKinnon grabbing a first-period goal and Cale Makar scoring in the second period to stake the Avs to a 2-0 lead. Joel Edmundson scored the Kings' lone goal midway through the second period before the Avs scored three unanswered goals in the third for a 5-1 lead with 5:38 remaining.

Although the result was no longer in question, much of the crowd stayed to watch Kopitar's final shifts. He took the ice with less than three minutes left before the fans started chanting "Kopi! Kopi! Kopi!" for the entirety of what would be his second-to-last shift.

Another chant returned with 90 seconds left with fans repeatedly bellowing "Thank you Kopi!" before Kopitar returned to the ice to play a final shift that lasted one minute, 16 seconds.

He would finish the game with one shot on goal while logging 18:30 in ice time.

"It was hard to keep it together," Kopitar said of the chats. "Being here for 20 years -- more than half of my lifetime -- it's extremely special. It's been home for us for 20 years and I really appreciate the fans. They've been behind me personally. They've been behind the team for all those years. I can truly say that they're probably one of the best fan bases in the entire league."

Kopitar led the Kings' handshake line in which he was hugged by several Avs players including Gabriel Landeskog, MacKinnon, and Makar. There was also the embrace Kopitar shared with Brent Burns. The 41-year-old Burns played 11 seasons with the San Jose Sharks which saw him have several encounters against Kopitar in the regular season and the playoffs.

He would also shake hands with Colorado coach Jared Bednar and his assistants before skating over to the Avs bench to shake the hands of every athletic trainer and equipment manager.

Kopitar would then raise his stick in the air while using his other hand to waive to fans while skating to center ice. He was surrounded by Avalanche and Kings players who repeatedly tapped their sticks out of respect.

Then, as he's done thousands of times, his famed "Kopitar 11" sweater skated to the bench for the last time as Doughty followed him into the tunnel before reaching the dressing room.

"I'm trying not to think about it right now," an emotional Doughty told reporters after the game. "But he had an unbelievable career. Means so much to this organization. It's going to be tough without him."

There was already a belief that Kopitar, who is the first Slovenian in NHL history, could be getting close to the end of his career going back to when he signed a two-year extension in July 2023 that was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. He was in the final season of an eight-year pact that ended after the 2023-24 campaign upon signing what would be his final contract.

Kopitar announced prior to the season in September that this would be his final campaign. The 20-year-old veteran told ESPN at the time that he had a family had home that "they probably need me just as bad if not more than the guys do on the ice."

He reiterated that commitment to his family toward the end of his 12-minute press conference that saw him receive a standing ovation.

"You guys know we're away and you're missing birthdays and you're missing competitions and hockey games," Kopitar said. "Thank God for the new technology. ... But now, they get to wake up in the morning and come barge in the room and see me there. That's what they deserve. They've been 11 years, 9 years with a part-time dad and now they get me full time."

Selected with the No. 11 pick in 2005, he would become one of, if not, the greatest player in the franchise's history.

Los Angeles drafted Kopitar as part of a plan that included fellow homegrown talents like Dustin Brown, Jonathan Quick and Doughty, among others, that formed the core that turned the Kings from a struggling franchise to winning two Stanley Cups in 2012 and again in 2014.

That was also the last time the Kings advanced beyond the first round. They reached the playoffs twice in the first four seasons after winning the Stanley Cup before undergoing a significant rebuild.

Kopitar and Doughty remained in place with the club drafting talents such as Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Vilardi, Mikey Anderson, Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke, among others.

Surrounding their future core around Kopitar and Doughty was done with the intent that it could see Kings once again return to prominence in the Western Conference.

The new iteration of the Kings returned to the playoffs in 2021-22 where they lost in seven games to the Edmonton Oilers. That would set the stage for the Kings to lose in the first round for five straight seasons with four of those defeats came to the Oilers.

A five-time NHL All-Star Game selection, Kopitar provided was consistency as a two-way that was a nightly fixture. He had 15 seasons in which he played more than 75 games of an 82-game season.

Kopitar reached the 20-goal plateau 14 times in his career and had three seasons in which he scored more than 30 goals. He also led the team in scoring 15 times.

Kopitar retires as the Kings' all-time leader in assists, points, games played, seasons, game-winning goals and is the longest-serving in the club's history. He is also a two-time Selke Trophy winner for the NHL's best defensive forward and is also a three-time recipient of the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play.

"A good teammate," Kopitar said when asked how he wants to be remembered. "And a two-time Stanley Cup champion. That works, too."