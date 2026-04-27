Brandon Hagel leads rally as Lightning tie series with Canadiens

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MONTREAL -- Brandon Hagel scored his NHL playoffs-leading fifth and sixth goals in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Sunday night in Game 4 to tie the series.

After the first three games in the first-round series went to overtime, Tampa Bay overcame a two-goal deficit to end it in regulation.

Hagel gave the Lightning the lead with 4:43 left, deflecting linemate Nikita Kucherov's shot past Jakub Dobes. Hagel scored minutes after the Lightning had a 5-on-3 man advantage for 1:11.

"He's definitely become the straw that stirs our drink," Lightning coach John Cooper said about Hagel. "Even when we went down 2-0, he stood up and looked both ways and, literally I think, captivated the bench with what he was saying and the message he was delivering."

Tampa Bay held on after the Canadiens got a power-play chance with 2:33 left when Kucherov was called for slashing.

Lightning top-line center Jake Guentzel had a goal and assist, and Kucherov and defenseman J.J. Moser each had two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Tampa.

The Lightning rebounded after falling 3-2 on Friday night on defenseman Lane Hutson's OT slap shot.

Hagel tied it on a power play at 1:40 off a centering pass from Kucherov. The Lightning got the man advantage when Oliver Kapanen was sent off for high-sticking Dominic James.

Before this spring, Hagel had had six career Stanley Cup playoff goals in 37 games with the Lightning across four playoff runs.

"He just does it all," Guentzel said. "He's a 200-foot player who plays both sides of the body. Obviously,, he's the hottest guy in the league right now. He's done it all year."

Guentzel cut it to 2-1 with 54 seconds to go the second, beating Dobes from the left side off a feed from Moser.

"He's definitely become the straw that stirs our drink," coach John Cooper said. "Even when we went down 2-0, he stood up and looked both ways and, literally I think, captivated the bench with what he was saying and the message he was delivering." Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

"That's a massive goal for us," Hagel said. "I think going into the third period sometimes down two goals, could be a little bit dicey at times. To get one there, the period ends and you kind of take the crowd out of it right there. Then we get to come onto the ice and just kind of build off that."

Zack Bolduc and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal in 3:23 span in the second. Caufield scored for the first time in the series after having 51 goals in the regular season. Dobes made 17 saves.

"We didn't play a good enough third, I would say," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "We take three penalties, it's a veteran team, talented. They're good at getting us to take penalties."

Bolduc opened the scoring with 9:54 left in the second. He took a long pass from defenseman Kaiden Guhle, held off Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and had the puck deflect in off his body as he cut across the front of the goal.

Caufield struck on a power play with 6:31 left in the period, with Guentzel off for slashing Dobes' glove. Caufield took Nick Suzuki's centering pass in the slot and redirected the puck in.