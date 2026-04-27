Three-time KHL All-Star Vitali Pinchuk signs with Predators

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Forward Vitali Pinchuk, who was third in the KHL in goals, has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators for the 2026-27 season.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz announced the signing Monday. Pinchuk, 24, had 31 goals and 66 points for Dinamo Minsk in the KHL.

Pinchuk is from Zhlobin, Belarus, and ranked among the top 10 KHL skaters in points per game in his fourth full season in the league. He was a three-time KHL All-Star.

Pinchuk established career highs with his 31 goals and 35 assists in the 2025-26 season. He helped Minsk reach the second round of the playoffs.