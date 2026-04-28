Shea Theodore's OT goal lifts Golden Knights to Game 4 win

Shea Theodore seals a 5-4 victory for the Golden Knights late in overtime against the Utah Mammoth. (1:10)

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SALT LAKE CITY -- Shea Theodore scored on a snap shot from the high slot with 51.5 seconds left in overtime to fuel the Vegas Golden Knights past the Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Monday night after squandering a three-goal lead, tying the first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights appeared to have won the game earlier in OT when Pavel Dorofeyev tapped in a loose puck with 9:41 left, but the apparent goal was waved off when it was determined that Vegas was offsides.

Vegas' Brett Howden scored his second goal of the game on a tip-in with 9:35 remaining in the third period, and the goal forced overtime after Utah had stormed back with four straight goals.

The Golden Knights raced out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals by Dorofeyev and Howden in the first period and one early in the second by Cole Smith.

Utah countered with four straight scores, capped by Clayton Keller's wrist shot off a deflection for a 4-3 lead at the 5:10 mark of the third period.

Utah's Karel Vejmelka had 31 stops. Carter Hart had 27 saves for Vegas.

Facing a three-goal deficit, Utah's Nick Schmaltz and Ian Cole scored 29 seconds apart in the second period to set the Mammoth's comeback in motion. Schmaltz got Utah on the board at the 8:04 mark, and Cole followed with a 50-foot slapshot at 8:33 of the second.

Michael Carcone tied it on another slap shot at 1:44 of the third.

Dorofeyev flicked home a wrist shot to put the Golden Knights in front just 72 seconds into the first. Howden then threaded another wrist shot past Vejmelka's skate for a short-handed goal with 1:22 left in the period.

Smith's tip-in at 3:27 of the second gave the Golden Knights their third goal.