Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson out for must-win Game 5 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Boston Bruins will be without second-line forward Viktor Arvidsson when they face elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Without disclosing the nature of the injury, coach Marco Sturm said Arvidsson did not travel with the team. Arvidsson was hurt after being checked by Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the first period of Boston's 6-1 loss on Sunday.

The Bruins trail the series 3-1, with Arvidsson scoring twice in Boston's 4-2 victory in Game 2.

Sturm said forwards Michael Eyssimont and Alex Steeves are among the options to make their series debuts. The coach added veteran defenseman Henri Jokiharju will replace Jordan Harris and play his first game of the series.

"I think we are excited to bounce back," Sturm said. "We want to show that last game that's not really us."