Bruins top Sabres in OT as Swayman, Pastrnak prove clutch

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BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Boston Bruins owe goaltender Jeremy Swayman a nice meal or two.

Swayman's rock-solid performance in Game 5 against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night helped the Bruins to a 2-1 overtime win as they staved off first-round elimination and forced a Game 6 back in Boston on Friday.

Sure, it was David Pastrnak's first goal of the postseason that ultimately prevented the Sabres from winning their first playoff series since 2007, but it was Swayman's 24-save showing that allowed Boston to even reach the extra frame. And after a brutal 6-1 loss at home in Sunday's Game 4 -- one in which a terrible defensive showing had Boston behind 4-0 after the opening 20 minutes -- it was the least the Bruins could do for their goalie.

"He's been great in every game, even in the last game," coach Marco Sturm said of Swayman. "If it weren't for him, it would have been 10-0 after the first [in Game 4]. He's a big, competitive guy, and he showed it again today. Big moments, big games, you want the big guys to show up, and he's one of them. He made a few really good saves and was awesome."

Swayman was livid with his teammates for their egregious defensive effort and appalling turnovers in Game 4, giving it to the bench when he got the hook early in the third period. They acknowledged they were "embarrassed" and vowed to be better in Game 5.

Overall, that was the case.

"I think we stepped up in big moments and played with raw emotion," Swayman said after the win. "Guys were selling out their body and understanding every play was important, and I thought that was contagious."

Not that it was a perfect outing, by any means.

Swayman was treated to catcalls from the crowd right when the puck dropped, a carry-over from that dismal ending in Game 4. And then Boston fell behind in the first period when Rasmus Dahlin notched Buffalo's first power-play goal since April 2, ending an 0-for-38 skid.

That lead lasted until midway through the second period when the Bruins equalized thanks to Elias Lindholm. Boston's own power play came up empty (0-for-3), putting further pressure on Swayman to continue making the key stops -- even as the Bruins ended the night outshooting the Sabres 29-25.

In a stark contrast to Game 4, Fraser Minten, left, Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins were all smiles Tuesday night in New York after an OT goal by David Pastrnak kept their season alive. Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

"Sways has played unreal all series," Hampus Lindholm said. "And I think we [did a] good job helping him [tonight]."

They had to considering the Sabres poured everything they could on Swayman from there. Tyson Kozak had two glorious chances to score the go-ahead goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, but Swayman found a way, allowing Pastrnak to play hero in overtime.

Swayman wasn't as eager to speak about himself in the aftermath of the win. He was just grateful Pastrnak came through with the winner.

"I've got the best seat in the house to watch him perform," Swayman said. "He's been an incredible mentor for me, and he's one of our [team's] mentors for a reason. When the lights get the brightest is when he has the most fun."

Pastrnak admitted it was tough not being a difference-maker in the series prior to Tuesday.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself," he said. "I've been through a lot in my career. I've used that as motivation and sometimes it can be a little heavy, but I always bring myself back to the details and the little things. I just want to play well."

The Sabres now will have to prove that despite their relative inexperience in the playoffs -- 11 skaters started this series with no postseason tilts on their résumés -- they can close out the Bruins. And they might have to do it without Noah Ostlund, who left Tuesday's loss with a lower-body injury. Ostlund attempted to come back at one point, but Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said it "doesn't look good" for him moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will take the positive momentum home with the goal of feeding off their own crowd and then returning to Buffalo for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

"It's fun to be an underdog," Lindholm said. "Lots of people want to count us out. But we're a tight group, and we want to play for each other and see what happens."

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.