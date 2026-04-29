Sorokin, Swayman, Vasilevskiy finalists for Vezina as top goalie

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Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman and Andrei Vasilevskiy are the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The Vezina, which is awarded to the league's top goaltender, will be handed out at the NHL Awards Show. A date has not been yet announced for the ceremony.

Sorokin, who plays for the New York Islanders, finished 29-24-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and an NHL-best seven shutouts. The 30-year-old also led the league in high-danger saves, high-danger shots faced, high-danger save percentage and road wins for an Islanders team that narrowly missed out on the playoffs by eight points in a crowded Eastern Conference landscape.

This is the second time Sorokin has been named a Vezina finalist, having finished second following the 2022-23 season.

Swayman, who plays for the Boston Bruins, went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage. His 31 wins ranked fourth in the league while it was also the first 30-win season for the 27-year-old former University of Maine star. His performances were key to the Bruins finishing with 100 points and capturing the first of two Eastern Conference wild-card spots.

This is the first time Swayman has been named a Vezina finalist. He finished seventh in voting after the 2023-24 season.

As for Vasilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning star finished 39-15-4 with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He led the league in wins, was second in GAA and third in save percentage.

He also became just the sixth goaltender in NHL history to author nine seasons of more than 30 wins, which was instrumental to the Lightning finishing second in the Atlantic Division with 106 points.

The 31-year-old, who has established himself as one of the league's premier goaltenders over the past decade, won the Vezina following the 2018-19 regular season. This is the second year in a row and the sixth time overall that Vasilevskiy is a Vezina finalist.

Vezina voting was done by NHL general managers who submitted their ballots at the end of the regular season. The goalies who finished top three in votes were named finalists.