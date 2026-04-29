Stars captain Benn fined for cross-check on Wild's Hartman

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DALLAS -- Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined Wednesday by the NHL for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman after a heated exchange between the players during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

Benn and Hartman came together with 5:15 left in the Wild's 4-2 win on Tuesday night that gave them a 3-2 series lead.

The fine of $2,604.17 against Benn was the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

After Hartman's high shove on Benn near the Minnesota net, the Stars forward gathered himself and responded with cross-checks to the back and then high around the neck/shoulder area. Benn was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, and Hartman got a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, creating a 4-on-4 situation.

The Wild host Game 6 on Thursday night, when they have to a chance to clinch their first playoff series victory since 2015.