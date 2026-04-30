Kopitar, Caufield, Sanderson are finalists for Lady Byng Trophy

Anze Kopitar is applauded as he departs the ice one last time for the Kings. (3:15)

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Reigning Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa's Jake Sanderson are the finalists for the annual NHL award for best sportsmanship.

Kopitar just played the final game of his career Sunday when the Kings were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 38-year-old longtime captain and center received only 10 penalty minutes in a final campaign that saw him tally 12 goals and 38 points while averaging 19:07 of ice time in 67 games playing a two-way role for the only franchise that he has ever known.

Kopitar has won the award three times. His latest nomination marks the 10th time he has finished in the top 10 in Byng voting.

Kopitar is trying to become the first repeat Byng winner since Martin St. Louis did it in 2009-10 and in 2010-11. He's also aiming to be the fifth, four-time Byng winner in a group that includes Frank Boucher, Wayne Gretzky, Pavel Datsyuk and Red Kelly.

Caufield, a 25-year-old right winger for the Canadiens, was the storied franchise's first 50-goal scorer in 36 seasons. He had 51 goals and 88 points while receiving 18:11 in average ice time. Caufield played in 81 games for the Canadiens this year and accrued only 14 penalty minutes.

This is Caufield's first time as a Lady Byng finalist.

Sanderson, a defenseman with the Senators, was assessed only eight penalty minutes in a season that saw him finish with 14 goals and 45 assists while logging 24:50 in ice time in 67 games.

The 23-year-old is a first-time finalist having finished 33rd in voting after his rookie season and 10th in voting following the 2024-25 season.

Byng voting was conducted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Ballots were submitted at the end of the regular season. Players who finished in the top three in votes were named finalists.