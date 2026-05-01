Stars' Rantanen fined $5K for cross-checking Wild's Kaprizov

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The NHL fined Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen $5,000 on Friday for cross-checking the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Rantanen cross-checked Kaprizov early in the third period on Thursday night and was assessed a minor roughing penalty. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

It was the Stars' second cross-checking fine of the series. Captain Jamie Benn was fined $2,604.17 on Wednesday for a check on Ryan Hartman in Game 5.

The Wild beat the Stars 5-2 in Game 6 to advance to the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.