How to watch 2026 NHL draft lottery on ESPN

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NHL franchises will soon learn which of them will have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft. The league will hold its annual draft lottery Tuesday in Secaucus, New Jersey. The lottery will determine the order of the first 16 picks. All 16 teams that did not qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs will participate.

The Vancouver Canucks, who finished the 2025-26 regular season with the league's worst record, have the best chance to win the top pick at 18.5%. Here are key facts about the event:

When is the 2026 NHL draft lottery?

The 2026 NHL draft lottery will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NHL streaming hub.

What is the format of the NHL draft lottery?

The lottery consists of two phases. The first phase determines the No. 1 pick. The second phase decides the No. 2 selection. Teams can move up a maximum of 10 spots in the draft. Thus, only the bottom 11 teams have a chance at winning the No. 1 pick. If a team slotted No. 12 to 16 wins the draw, the top pick automatically goes to the No. 1 team.

What are the odds to win the No. 1 pick?

▪︎ Vancouver Canucks, 18.5%

▪︎ Chicago Blackhawks, 13.5%

▪︎ New York Rangers, 11.5%

▪︎ Calgary Flames, 9.5%

▪︎ Toronto Maple Leafs*, 8.5%

▪︎ Seattle Kraken, 7.5%

▪︎ Winnipeg Jets, 6.5%

▪︎ Florida Panthers, 6%

▪︎ San Jose Sharks, 5%

▪︎ Nashville Predators, 3.5%

▪︎ St. Louis Blues, 3%

▪︎ New Jersey Devils, 2.5%

▪︎ New York Islanders, 2%

▪︎ Columbus Blue Jackets, 1.5%

▪︎ St. Louis Blues (from the Detroit Red Wings), .5%

▪︎ Washington Capitals, .5%

*If Toronto's pick falls out of the top five, it is transferred to the Boston Bruins.

When is the 2026 NHL draft?

The 2026 NHL draft is set for June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Who is the top prospect in the 2026 NHL draft?

Penn State forward Gavin McKenna is the odds-on favorite to be the top pick.

How can fans access more NHL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.