Blues sign Dylan Holloway to a 5-year, $38.75M contract

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ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues signed forward Dylan Holloway to a five-year contract worth $38.75 million, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Friday.

Holloway, who's set to turn 25 in September before next NHL season begins, will count $7.75 million against the salary cap through 2031. Getting him signed was one of Armstrong's final big tasks before turning the job over to GM-in-waiting Alexander Steen.

His new deal was announced Friday in the aftermath of Edmonton getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The Blues poached Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg from the Oilers with offer sheets two summers ago.

Holloway joins him in signing long term after Broberg got $48 million over six years in January and is now under contract through 2030. Holloway ranked second on the team with 22 goals and was tied for second in points with 51 this past regular season, when St. Louis missed the playoffs.