Devils won't renew contracts of assistant GM MacKinnon, adviser Fletcher

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NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils said Friday they are not renewing the contracts of assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon and senior adviser Chuck Fletcher.

The moves are expected as new GM Sunny Mehta reshapes the front office since taking over control of hockey operations on April 20. The Devils hired Mehta a few days earlier from the Florida Panthers, who he helped win the Stanley Cup back to back.

Mehta said at his introductory news conference that he was doing an analysis of the entire organization before making decisions about coach Sheldon Keefe and others. Keefe's status was plunged into uncertainty when Tom Fitzgerald and ownership decided the longtime GM should depart in the name of a new direction.

MacKinnon joined New Jersey along with late former GM Ray Shero a decade ago. When Shero was fired and Fitzgerald named his successor, MacKinnon also got a promotion.

Fletcher served as an adviser to Fitzgerald the past two seasons.