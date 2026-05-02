Bruins' Charlie McAvoy ejected for violent slash on Zach Benson

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Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was ejected late in their Game 6 elimination loss to the Buffalo Sabres for a violent slash on forward Zach Benson that could draw supplemental discipline from the NHL.

With 1:31 left in the game and the Sabres leading 4-1, Boston's net was empty for an extra skater. As McAvoy skated back for an icing call, Benson tripped him with his left leg, sending McAvoy crashing into the end boards. McAvoy got up, skated over through his teammates and delivered a two-handed slash across Benson's torso.

McAvoy was given a five-minute major for slashing, which carries an automatic game misconduct. Benson was whistled for a minor penalty for tripping.

"You don't want to see the last play of the game. You don't want to see a guy take a chop like that at somebody else," said coach Lindy Ruff, whose Sabres advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2007. "I think he feels that Benson tripped him on the play or took his feet out from underneath him."

McAvoy acknowledged after the game that he felt Benson gave him a slew foot.

The NHL Department of Player Safety reviews every play that could result in supplemental discipline. When asked if he expects to hear from the league, McAvoy said: "I won't play another game until September, so I can't imagine it really matters much."

It was a nightmarish series for McAvoy, who was a minus-6 in six games with two assists. He was outhustled to a puck and unable to prevent a pass by Buffalo forward Josh Doan that found Benson for a backbreaking 3-1 lead in the third period in Game 6.

"You work a long time to get to the playoffs. Every time it is an opportunity, and we're on the wrong side of this one. So it hurts right now," McAvoy said.

Ruff praised McAvoy as an opponent after the game.

"I'm just going to say [it was] raw emotion. Charlie's a hell of a player. Cares about winning. Anybody would want Charlie on his team. Probably went a little too far though," he said.

The Sabres will face the winner of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, who will play a Game 7 in Tampa on Sunday.