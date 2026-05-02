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          2026 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Every second-round series

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          Rick Tocchet shares what it took for Flyers to knock out the Penguins (1:14)

          Flyers coach Rick Tocchet joins Pat McAfee to relive Philadelphia's incredible overtime win over the Penguins in Game 6. (1:14)

          • ESPN
          May 2, 2026, 06:30 PM

          The second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin. Which teams will win their next series and earn their spot in the conference finals?

          Before the round begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup, including the number of games it will take to clinch the series W.

          Note: Picks for the Atlantic Division series between the Buffalo Sabres and the winner of Sunday's Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens game will appear here after the matchup is determined.

          More: Full schedule
          Stanley Cup odds
          Offseason guide for eliminated teams

          Metropolitan Division

          M1 Carolina
          Hurricanes
          vs.

          M3 Philadelphia
          Flyers

          Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five
          Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in six
          John Buccigross: Hurricanes in seven
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in six
          Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in five
          Ryan S. Clark: Hurricanes in seven
          Gregg Colli: Hurricanes in six
          Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in five
          Erik Johnson: Hurricanes in six
          Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Flyers in six
          Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six
          Steve Levy: Hurricanes in six
          Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six
          Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in five
          Sean McDonough: Hurricanes in six
          Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six
          Arda Öcal: Flyers in seven
          T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in six
          Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six
          Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five

          Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (22 of 24 picks)

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          1:19
          Hurricanes sweep Senators with 4-2 win

          Hurricanes score three goals in the second half to down the Senators 4-2 and sweep the series.

          Central Division

          C1 Colorado
          Avalanche
          vs.

          C3 Minnesota
          Wild

          Sean Allen: Wild in seven
          Roxy Bernstein: Avalanche in seven
          John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Wild in seven
          Meghan Chayka: Avalanche in six
          Ryan S. Clark: Avalanche in seven
          Gregg Colli: Wild in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Avalanche in seven
          Erik Johnson: Avalanche in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Wild in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Avalanche in six
          Rachel Kryshak: Avalanche in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in seven
          Steve Levy: Avalanche in seven
          Vince Masi: Wild in six
          Victoria Matiash: Wild in seven
          Sean McDonough: Avalanche in seven
          Mark Messier: Wild in seven
          Arda Öcal: Wild in six
          T.J. Oshie: Avalanche in seven
          Kristen Shilton: Avalanche in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Avalanche in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in seven

          Consensus prediction: Avalanche (16 of 24 picks)

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          2:01
          How the Wild finished off the Stars

          Arda Öcal recaps the Wild's series victory over the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

          Pacific Division

          P1 Vegas
          Golden Knights
          vs.

          P3 Anaheim
          Ducks

          Roxy Bernstein: Golden Knights in six
          John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six
          Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in five
          Meghan Chayka: Golden Knights in five
          Ryan S. Clark: Ducks in seven
          Gregg Colli: Golden Knights in six
          Ray Ferraro: Ducks in seven
          Erik Johnson: Golden Knights in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Ducks in six
          Rachel Kryshak: Golden Knights in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in seven
          Vince Masi: Ducks in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six
          Arda Öcal: Ducks in seven
          T.J. Oshie: Golden Knights in six
          Kristen Shilton: Ducks in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in six

          Consensus prediction: Golden Knights (11 of 17 picks)

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          0:52
          Mitch Marner's second goal gives Golden Knights commanding lead

          Mitch Marner's second goal gives Golden Knights commanding lead.