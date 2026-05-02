2026 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Every second-round series

Rick Tocchet shares what it took for Flyers to knock out the Penguins (1:14)

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The second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin. Which teams will win their next series and earn their spot in the conference finals?

Before the round begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup, including the number of games it will take to clinch the series W.

Note: Picks for the Atlantic Division series between the Buffalo Sabres and the winner of Sunday's Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens game will appear here after the matchup is determined.

More: Full schedule

Stanley Cup odds

Offseason guide for eliminated teams

Metropolitan Division

M1 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

M3 Philadelphia

Flyers

Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five

Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in six

John Buccigross: Hurricanes in seven

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in seven

Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in six

Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in five

Ryan S. Clark: Hurricanes in seven

Gregg Colli: Hurricanes in six

Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in five

Erik Johnson: Hurricanes in six

Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in six

Tim Kavanagh: Flyers in six

Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six

Steve Levy: Hurricanes in six

Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six

Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in five

Sean McDonough: Hurricanes in six

Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six

Arda Öcal: Flyers in seven

T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in six

Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six

Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in six

Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five

Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (22 of 24 picks)

play 1:19 Hurricanes sweep Senators with 4-2 win Hurricanes score three goals in the second half to down the Senators 4-2 and sweep the series.

Central Division

C1 Colorado

Avalanche

vs.

C3 Minnesota

Wild

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Sean Allen: Wild in seven

Roxy Bernstein: Avalanche in seven

John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in seven

Sachin Chandan: Wild in seven

Meghan Chayka: Avalanche in six

Ryan S. Clark: Avalanche in seven

Gregg Colli: Wild in seven

Ray Ferraro: Avalanche in seven

Erik Johnson: Avalanche in seven

Emily Kaplan: Wild in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Avalanche in six

Rachel Kryshak: Avalanche in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in seven

Steve Levy: Avalanche in seven

Vince Masi: Wild in six

Victoria Matiash: Wild in seven

Sean McDonough: Avalanche in seven

Mark Messier: Wild in seven

Arda Öcal: Wild in six

T.J. Oshie: Avalanche in seven

Kristen Shilton: Avalanche in seven

Bob Wischusen: Avalanche in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in seven

Consensus prediction: Avalanche (16 of 24 picks)

play 2:01 How the Wild finished off the Stars Arda Öcal recaps the Wild's series victory over the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pacific Division

P1 Vegas

Golden Knights

vs.

P3 Anaheim

Ducks

Roxy Bernstein: Golden Knights in six

John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six

Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in five

Meghan Chayka: Golden Knights in five

Ryan S. Clark: Ducks in seven

Gregg Colli: Golden Knights in six

Ray Ferraro: Ducks in seven

Erik Johnson: Golden Knights in six

Tim Kavanagh: Ducks in six

Rachel Kryshak: Golden Knights in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in seven

Vince Masi: Ducks in seven

Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six

Arda Öcal: Ducks in seven

T.J. Oshie: Golden Knights in six

Kristen Shilton: Ducks in six

Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in six

Consensus prediction: Golden Knights (11 of 17 picks)