2026 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Every second-round series

The second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin. Which teams will win their next series and earn their spot in the conference finals?
Before the round begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup, including the number of games it will take to clinch the series W.
Note: Picks for the Atlantic Division series between the Buffalo Sabres and the winner of Sunday's Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens game will appear here after the matchup is determined.
More: Full schedule
Stanley Cup odds
Offseason guide for eliminated teams
Metropolitan Division
M1 Carolina
Hurricanes
vs.
M3 Philadelphia
Flyers
Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five
Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in six
John Buccigross: Hurricanes in seven
Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in seven
Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in six
Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in five
Ryan S. Clark: Hurricanes in seven
Gregg Colli: Hurricanes in six
Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in five
Erik Johnson: Hurricanes in six
Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in six
Tim Kavanagh: Flyers in six
Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six
Steve Levy: Hurricanes in six
Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six
Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in five
Sean McDonough: Hurricanes in six
Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six
Arda Öcal: Flyers in seven
T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in six
Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six
Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in six
Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five
Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (22 of 24 picks)
Hurricanes score three goals in the second half to down the Senators 4-2 and sweep the series.
Central Division
C1 Colorado
Avalanche
vs.
C3 Minnesota
Wild
Sean Allen: Wild in seven
Roxy Bernstein: Avalanche in seven
John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven
Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in seven
Sachin Chandan: Wild in seven
Meghan Chayka: Avalanche in six
Ryan S. Clark: Avalanche in seven
Gregg Colli: Wild in seven
Ray Ferraro: Avalanche in seven
Erik Johnson: Avalanche in seven
Emily Kaplan: Wild in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Avalanche in six
Rachel Kryshak: Avalanche in seven
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in seven
Steve Levy: Avalanche in seven
Vince Masi: Wild in six
Victoria Matiash: Wild in seven
Sean McDonough: Avalanche in seven
Mark Messier: Wild in seven
Arda Öcal: Wild in six
T.J. Oshie: Avalanche in seven
Kristen Shilton: Avalanche in seven
Bob Wischusen: Avalanche in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in seven
Consensus prediction: Avalanche (16 of 24 picks)
Arda Öcal recaps the Wild's series victory over the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Pacific Division
P1 Vegas
Golden Knights
vs.
P3 Anaheim
Ducks
Roxy Bernstein: Golden Knights in six
John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six
Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in five
Meghan Chayka: Golden Knights in five
Ryan S. Clark: Ducks in seven
Gregg Colli: Golden Knights in six
Ray Ferraro: Ducks in seven
Erik Johnson: Golden Knights in six
Tim Kavanagh: Ducks in six
Rachel Kryshak: Golden Knights in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in seven
Vince Masi: Ducks in seven
Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six
Arda Öcal: Ducks in seven
T.J. Oshie: Golden Knights in six
Kristen Shilton: Ducks in six
Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in six
Consensus prediction: Golden Knights (11 of 17 picks)
Mitch Marner's second goal gives Golden Knights commanding lead.