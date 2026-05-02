Philadelphia Flyers fan returns Cam York's stick from game-winning goal

Cam York scores his first career postseason goal to secure an overtime win for the Flyers over the Penguins. (1:18)

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Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York said he blacked out when his shot from the blue line found its way into the net in overtime, eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night to give the Flyers their first playoff series win since 2020.

"I didn't know what to do. I was so excited," York said.

In this moment of euphoric celebration, York skated toward center ice then hurled his stick into the stands. It helicoptered over the glass to the fans in the lower bowl, at a not-insignificant velocity.

"I hope everyone is OK. Definitely don't want a lawsuit," York said postgame.

The stick ended up safely in the hands of Jack Brod, a lifelong Flyers fan from Bucks County, who said he was surprised to see a stick flying toward him after the game-winning goal.

"I'm just following the path of the stick and it was sort of just up there, sitting on somebody's shoulder. I just reached my hand out and grabbed it," Brod told WPVI after the game. "A couple of people asked to take pictures with it, knowing that, you know, we're in Philly, I was a little bit reluctant for a second that somebody might run off with it."

There actually was one person in the arena that night who wanted it: Cam York, who regretted tossing away the stick that produced the highlight of his hockey career.

You never know what might happen at a hockey game!



Jack Brode, the fan who caught Cam York's stick on Wednesday night, exchanged it today for a new one and a signed jersey. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7TleSrvBI8 — x - Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 1, 2026

Brod heard about York's lament and agreed to return the stick to the Flyers defenseman on Friday at the team's practice facility in Voorhees, New Jersey.

"Good catch," York said when he walked out to meet Brod.

York explained that the stick flew faster than he intended because the knob got caught inside his glove.

"Nobody got hurt. No lawsuits," Brod said.

"I appreciated that," York said.

Brod was given a stick and a jersey that were signed by York in front of him, as well as the invitation to attend a home playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Brod then gifted the stick to his friend's son Jake, who took part in the exchange.

The "Stick Toss Celly" has become an increasingly common celebration for some of the NHL's young offensive stars, with players such as Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens throwing their lumber into the lower bowl.