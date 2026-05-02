Bruins' Charlie McAvoy offered in-person hearing after slash

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Charlie McAvoy has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Zach Benson on Friday night -- meaning the Boston Bruins defenseman could be suspended for six or more games to start next season.

The date of the hearing had yet to be determined as of Saturday.

McAvoy was ejected from Game 6 of Boston's first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres with 1:31 remaining, as the Bruins trailed 4-1 and ultimately were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. As McAvoy skated back for an icing call, he was tripped by Benson.

After McAvoy got up, he skated directly over to Benson and was penalized for a two-handed slash on the Sabres forward. The play occurred away from the puck, and drew an immediate response from the Buffalo bench.

While McAvoy received a five-minute major and automatic game misconduct, Benson received a two-minute minor penalty for tripping. The play was a culmination of frustration for McAvoy and the Bruins, who lost all three home games in their first-round series to the Sabres.

McAvoy said after the game he believed he was slew footed by Benson.

McAvoy has two previous suspensions. In the 2019 playoffs, he served a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Josh Anderson. In the 2023 regular season, he was suspended for four games for an illegal check to the head of Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- his most significant discipline to date.

"I'm just going to say [it was] raw emotion," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. "Charlie's a hell of a player. Cares about winning. Anybody would want Charlie on his team. Probably went a little too far though."