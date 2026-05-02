Nikolaj Ehlers returns to lineup for Carolina Hurricanes

Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Veteran forward Nikolaj Ehlers, hampered by a lower-body injury in the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round sweep of the Ottawa Senators, will return to the lineup Saturday night, when his club hosts the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Ehlers, 30, returned to practice this week, as the Hurricanes awaited their second-round opponent. In his first season with Carolina, Ehlers had 26 goals and 71 points, as the Hurricanes raced to the East's No. 1 seed. He played in three games against Ottawa, registering one assist during an average of 20:01 time on the ice.

On Carolina's back end, the Hurricanes, as of Saturday's morning skate, were still awaiting news on rookie Alexander Nikishin for the opener against Philadelphia. During Game 4 vs. Ottawa, Nikishin was knocked from the second period with a concussion on a jarring hit from Tyler Kleven, leaving the defenseman prone on the ice and struggling to get back to his feet.

Nikishin was diagnosed with a concussion, and had yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, though he has been practicing with the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.