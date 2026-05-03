Maple Leafs shape front office with Mats Sundin, John Chayka

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The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired a surprising combination to lead their front office in former star player Mats Sundin and former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka, the team announced Sunday.

Sundin will be the team's senior executive adviser for hockey operations. Chayka is the 19th GM in franchise history, replacing Brad Treliving. The Maple Leafs missed the playoffs this season and haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1967, the longest active championship drought in the NHL.

"Today is an important day for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization," Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to welcome John and Mats to their roles, two great hockey minds that will strengthen our entire hockey club. From the start of this process, it's been about building a championship-calibre team for our fans and our city and today is an important step towards that goal."

The Maple Leafs fired Treliving -- who had served as GM since May 2023 -- after the season. Toronto cast a wide net for his replacement, interviewing executives with previous general manager experience such as Mike Gillis, formerly of the Vancouver Canucks, as well as rising star assistant GMs such as Scott White (Dallas Stars), Ryan Martin (New York Rangers) and Evan Gold (Boston Bruins). One name mentioned prominently in their search was Florida Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta, who was quickly hired by the New Jersey Devils as their new general manager.

Sundin, 55, is a Hockey Hall of Fame center who played 13 seasons with the Maple Leafs and is the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He has never held an NHL front-office position before but has been around the Maple Leafs in recent years, including at training camp.

According to multiple sources, Sundin's role as senior adviser is anything but superfluous: It's expected he'll have significant sway over the direction of the team on and off the ice.

Officially, the Maple Leafs say that Sundin will be "strategic advisor and provide support across hockey operations, with a focus on team culture, player development and leadership support."

Chayka, 36, was the youngest general manager in major league sports history when he was hired by the Arizona Coyotes at 26 years old in May 2016. He had joined them one year earlier as assistant general manager after co-founding Stathletes, a hockey analytics organization that worked with Canadian junior teams.

"I'm honored to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and excited to work alongside Mats and the entire organization," Chayka said in a statement. "This is one of hockey's most historic franchises, with a passionate fan base who want to win. I'm focused on building a team that is competitive, driven and relentless -- one that is in the best position to win for our fans and for the City of Toronto."

The Coyotes made the playoffs once in Chayka's time as general manager. They ceased operations in 2024, with the remnants of the franchise used to launch the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.

Chayka's time with the Coyotes had some moments of controversy. He resigned right before the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2020 after his relationship with Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo fractured when Chayka sought a new opportunity outside the organization. Sources told ESPN at the time that the opportunity was with Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

The NHL suspended Chayka from working in the league through 2021 for what NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told teams was "conduct detrimental to the league and game." In an unrelated matter, the Coyotes were also stripped of two draft picks for violating the scouting combine policy of conducting physical testing of draft-eligible players. That happened while Chayka was the team's GM.

Chayka didn't return to the NHL after parting ways with the Coyotes in 2020. He has been the CEO of JKC Capital, a firm that runs Wendy's and Tim Horton's franchises in Canada.

The Maple Leafs will formally announce the hiring of Sundin and Chayka at a news conference Monday.

Chief among the questions for the new executives: How the club intends to retool after missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, and where star center Auston Matthews fits into those plans. Matthews, 28, is signed through 2028 with a $13.25 million cap hit.