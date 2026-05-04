Senators' Ridly Greig suspended for two games next season

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NHL on Monday suspended Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig for two regular-season games for roughing during the Senators' final playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Greig was banned for sucker punching Carolina defenseman Sean Walker in the second period of Ottawa's 4-2 loss on April 25.

Walker was engaged with a Senators player during an on-ice melee, and the video replay showed Greig delivering two separate shots to Walker, including a gloved uppercut punch that dropped Walker to his knees. Greig was not penalized on the play.

The victory gave the Hurricanes a sweep in the best-of-seven, first-round series.

Greig will serve the suspension at the start of next season.