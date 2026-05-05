Golden Knights take down Ducks in Game 1 of playoff series

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LAS VEGAS -- Ivan Barbashev scored off a terrific pass from Pavel Dorofeyev with 4:58 left to put the Golden Knights ahead for good, and Vegas went on to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of their second-round series.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Barbashev took advantage after officials did not call icing, which didn't sit well with Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, who was clearly upset on the bench.

Vegas' Brett Howden extended his goal streak to a career-long four games, his fifth over that span. Mitch Marner, who also assisted on Howden's goal, added a 162-foot empty-net goal with 6 seconds left and Carter Hart made 33 stops.

Mikael Granlund scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal recorded 19 saves.