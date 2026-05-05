2026 NHL draft order: Picks 1-16 following the draft lottery

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The 2026 NHL draft will take place at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday, June 26 (Round 1) and Saturday, June 27 (Rounds 2-7).

The order for each round is determined by the order that teams finished the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, but the first-round order was altered by the draft lottery conducted on May 5.

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the first draw, while the San Jose Sharks won the second.

Here is how the first 16 picks of Round 1 look following the draft lottery:

Round 1

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Vancouver Canucks

4. Chicago Blackhawks

5. New York Rangers

6. Calgary Flames

7. Seattle Kraken

8. Winnipeg Jets

9. Florida Panthers

10. Nashville Predators

11. St. Louis Blues

12. New Jersey Devils

13. New York Islanders

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. St. Louis Blues (from DET)

16. Washington Capitals