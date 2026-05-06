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          How long since a player won a Stanley Cup, NHL award in the same year?

          Alex Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup and the Maurice Richard Trophy in 2018. Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire
          • Adam McPartlan
          May 6, 2026, 03:39 PM

          Every year, the NHL bestows its regular-season hardware on a select few, with a handful of winners already known (Presidents' Trophy, Maurice Richard, Art Ross & William M. Jennings). But just how often does someone win a regular-season award and the Stanley Cup, the trophy every player starts the season hoping to hoist at the end?

          The following list lays out how long it has been since anyone attained individual glory in the same year they had their name engraved on the Stanley Cup:

          *: Tied with Montreal's Carey Price

          **: Lockout shortened season

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