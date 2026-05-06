How long since a player won a Stanley Cup, NHL award in the same year?

Every year, the NHL bestows its regular-season hardware on a select few, with a handful of winners already known (Presidents' Trophy, Maurice Richard, Art Ross & William M. Jennings). But just how often does someone win a regular-season award and the Stanley Cup, the trophy every player starts the season hoping to hoist at the end?
The following list lays out how long it has been since anyone attained individual glory in the same year they had their name engraved on the Stanley Cup:
Hart Memorial Trophy: Martin St. Louis (Tampa Bay Lightning, 2004)
Art Ross Trophy: Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009)
Maurice Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals, 2018)
Vezina Trophy: Tim Thomas (Boston Bruins, 2011)
James Norris Memorial Trophy: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche, 2022)
Jack Adams Award: John Tortorella (Tampa Bay Lightning, 2004)
Calder Memorial Trophy: Scott Gomez (New Jersey Devils, 2000)
Frank J. Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers, 2024 & 2025)
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Pavel Datsyuk (Detroit Red Wings, 2008)
Ted Lindsay Award: Martin St. Louis (Tampa Bay Lightning, 2004)
William M. Jennings Trophy: Corey Crawford* (Chicago Blackhawks, 2015)
Jim Gregory Award: Joe Sakic (Colorado Avalanche, 2022)
Presidents' Trophy: Chicago Blackhawks, 2013**; Detroit Red Wings, 2008 (complete season)
*: Tied with Montreal's Carey Price
**: Lockout shortened season
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