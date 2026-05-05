Islanders' Matthew Schaefer leads Calder Trophy finalists

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New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the NHL's top rookie.

Schaefer, Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov and Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke were revealed as finalists for the award during the NHL draft lottery on Tuesday.

Schaefer, 18, is the heavy favorite to win the award after having a transformative effect on the Islanders on and off the ice. He finished with 23 goals, tied for first among rookies, and 36 assists for 59 points -- breaking Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley's record for points by an 18-year-old defenseman.

It was one of several new standards set by Schaefer, who also tied Hall of Famer Brian Leetch for goals scored by a rookie defenseman.

The Islanders' Matthew Schaefer tied an NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman (23) and broke the mark for points by an 18-year-old defenseman (59). Getty Images

Schaefer was great in his own end, too, skating to a plus-13 and earning 24:41 in average ice time, including 1:06 per game on the penalty kill.

His boundless enthusiasm and charisma changed the vibe for a franchise in need of a jolt. The Islanders challenged for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference before fading late in the season.

Schaefer was so good, so quickly that he played himself into the conversation for a Team Canada roster spot for the Winter Olympics before missing the cut.

"I watched him a lot on video as we were scouting for the Olympics," Islanders coach Pete DeBoer said. "I know the offensive stuff, but for a young player how defensively aware he is and how much he works at the defensive piece of the game too. He's a really, really special player."

Demidov, 20, was one of the most dazzling offensive rookies in the league this season. He scored 19 goals and added 43 assists for 62 points and a 0.76 points per game average, which led all first-year players. He arrived from the KHL at the end of last season and played for Montreal in the playoffs and then delivered on that promise this season.

Sennecke, 20, was tied with Schaefer for the rookie lead in goals (23), tying Trevor Zegras for the third-most goals by a Ducks rookie in franchise history. Sennecke averaged 17:27 per game, including 2:21 per game on the power play. He was drafted third overall in 2024 by Anaheim.

Schaefer is trying to become the second straight defenseman and third in the last five seasons to win the Calder Trophy. Lane Hutson of the Canadiens won it last season while Moritz Seider won it in 2022 for the Detroit Red Wings.